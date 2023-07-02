International
Generations of Haitians at risk, Guterres warns, calling for international force to help end gang violence
The UN chief expressed deep concern at the extreme vulnerability faced by the Haitian people, especially women and girls, due to brutally violent and predatory armed gangs, such as those surrounding the capital, blocking major roads and control of access to water, food, health care.
I condemn it in the strongest possible terms widespread sexual violence that have armed gangs used as a weapon to instill fearhe said, calling on the entire international community to urgently put the victims and the civilian population at the center of our concerns and priorities.
Deployment of an international force
Speaking to reporters in the Haitian capital, Mr. Guterres said lasting and fully representative political solutions in Haiti would be impossible without one extreme improving the security situation.
Every day counts. If we don’t act now, instability and violence will have a lasting impact on generations of Haitians, the Secretary-General warned, calling on all partners to increase their support for the national police in the form of funding, training or equipment.
However, such aid alone may not be sufficient to restore state authority.
I keep calling him Security Council to authorize the immediate deployment of a strong international force to assist the Haitian National Police in its fight against gangs, the UN chief emphasized.
political antennae to end the crisis
During his one-day visit to the Haitian capital, the Secretary-General met with Prime Minister Ariel Henry, the High Transitional Council, members of civil society and political parties, speaking to all of them on the need for a policy antennae to end the crisis.
I call on all actors to create the necessary conditions for the restoration of democratic institutionssaid Mr. Guterres, inviting all parties involved to rise above personal interests and make concessions enabling the emergence of a common vision and establishing a stable and reliable electoral path.
He congratulated recent inter-Haitian talksassisted by the CARICOM Group of Eminent Persons, with the aim of reaching agreement on the formation of a government of national unity and the expansion of the High Transitional Council.
Only a comprehensive national dialogue with full participation of women and youth will help end insecurity and find lasting political solutions, Mr Guterres said, adding that the UN Integrated Office in Haiti (EAST) and the entire UN system will continue to support these efforts.
A matter of moral justice
While in Port-au-Prince, the Secretary General met local men and women.
I felt it all the exhaustion of a people who have long been facing a cascade of crises and unacceptable living conditions. I heard their cry for help, the UN chief said, noting that currently, one in two Haitians lives in extreme poverty, suffers from hunger and does not have regular access to drinking water.
With the Haitian people facing such dire challenges, the Secretary-General lamented that UN Humanitarian Response Plan,which requires 720 million dollars to help more than three million people, it is financed only 23 percent.
It is a matter of solidarity and moral justice for the international community to grow, he said.
He especially praised the courage and dedication of the humanitarian workers who offer help despite the many obstacles and urged all stakeholders to uphold human rights and international law and ensure security and unhindered humanitarian access people in need in Haiti.
There is no solution without the Haitian people
only inclusive and sustainable development it will help break the historic cycle of crises, address humanitarian and security challenges and create a stable constitutional and political environment, the UN chief said.
No solution can be found without the Haitian peoplehe continued, but acknowledged that the scale of the problems requires the full support of the international community.
To gather this and more, the Secretary General said that he will go on Sunday to Trinidad and Tobago, where he will participate in the Summit of the Caribbean Community (CARICOM), which unites the region 20 countries, among others.
