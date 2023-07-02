UN chief asks for international help as he visits gang-ravaged Haiti

PORT-AU-PRINCE, July 1 (Reuters) – United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, visiting Haiti’s capital on Saturday, said international aid had not met the impoverished country’s growing humanitarian needs and called for more support for Haitian police to fight gangs. .

The visit was meant to highlight the crises facing the Caribbean country as it struggles to combat violent gangs that have largely taken over the capital Port-au-Prince, and Guterres made a plea for solidarity.

The UN chief nine months ago proposed that one or more countries send a “rapid action force” to support Haiti’s security services. No such force has yet been deployed as no country has stepped up to take the lead.

“On the humanitarian front, the needs are increasing, but the international response is not,” Guterres told a news conference after meeting with Prime Minister Ariel Henry.

The two discussed the importance of a security force to curb gang activity so Haiti can deliver humanitarian aid, expand the economy and develop stronger political processes, he added.

“We are in full agreement on the need for the international community, the Security Council (UN) and member states to provide the necessary forces for the international community to come and support the Haitian police,” Guterres said.

Elections were also a topic of discussion, he said. “We also discussed various steps being taken … so that credible elections can take place.”

Henry, who took power in 2021 days after the assassination of President Jovenel Moise, has repeatedly postponed the election, citing first an August 2021 earthquake that killed more than 2,000 people and then gang violence.

He has pledged to leave office by February 7, 2024.

Guterres in April said insecurity in Port-au-Prince was comparable to that in countries in armed conflict and that Haitians were facing one of the worst human rights crises in decades.

Last September, gangs worsened the humanitarian situation by blocking a fuel terminal for six weeks, halting most economic activities. The UN Security Council in October sanctioned Haiti’s most powerful gangster, who was accused of leading the blockade to protest government fuel subsidy cuts.

The United States and Canada have also imposed sanctions on Haitian political figures and business people.

While there has been widespread support for Guterres’ proposal to create a rapid-action force, with several countries expressing interest in contributing, none have volunteered to lead a deployment, diplomats say.

Countries have been wary of supporting the unelected administration under Henry, who has said fair elections cannot be held under the current uncertainty.

NO COMMUNITY IS FREE FROM VIOLENCE

Guterres told the Security Council in April that gangs have tightened their grip around metropolitan Port-au-Prince, “where no municipality is now spared gang-related turf wars.”

“In many areas affected by the violence, economic activity remains completely paralyzed. At the same time, there has been an increase in the number of people leaving Haiti, both by sea and across the land border to the Dominican Republic,” he said.

The UN refugee agency said some 73,500 people fled Haiti last year. The United Nations says 5.2 million – nearly half of Haiti’s population – need humanitarian aid in 2023. It has requested $720 million to provide aid this year, but so far only 23% has been funded.

Guterres has said that Haitian police estimate there are seven major gang coalitions and about 200 affiliated groups. They have ambushed and attacked security forces, while “other gang tactics include spreading terror by indiscriminately shooting passengers on public transport and rape”.

Any foreign-led rapid-reaction military force would not be established as a UN mission, but would likely receive the support of the UN Security Council. The US has said it would seek a council resolution to show support for such an operation, but diplomats said that would only happen once a force was formed.

A UN political mission is currently stationed in Haiti.

UN peacekeepers were deployed to Haiti in 2004 after a rebellion led to the ouster and exile of then-president Jean-Bertrand Aristide. The peacekeeping troops left in 2017 and were replaced by UN police, who left in 2019.

Haitians are wary of an armed UN presence. The country was cholera-free until 2010, when UN peacekeepers dumped infected sewage into a river. More than 9,000 people died from the disease and about 800,000 became ill.

Reporting by Harold Isaac in Port-Au-Prince and Michelle Nichols; Editing by Daniel Wallis and Jonathan Oatis

Our standards: Thomson Reuters Fiduciary Principles.