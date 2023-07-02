Austria’s F/List shows its sustainable products

In the foothills of the Austrian Alps, nestled amidst bucolic farmland, is the global headquarters of F/List, a family-owned company that in the 35 years since its founding has become a leading supplier of high-end luxury equipment and materials. the aviation, yacht and housing markets. The company has worked as a supplier for almost every aviation OEM.

F/List says its sustainable innovations are deeply rooted in the company’s philosophy and during a recent visit by AIN, its material wizards showed off its newest product lines, which are making their way into the cabins of first-class airlines and private jets, as well as luxury yachts. The company also showcased its in-house capabilities in product research, development and testing.

Inspired by his Shapeshifter vision of a future where cubicle furniture can transform into different shapes to allow customers to do more with the same space, F/List showcased a seemingly solid wood sideboard that it can silently and quickly change its form to that of a table. using pneumatic actuators cleverly hidden under a layer of flexible wood veneer. The company has put an identical unit through hundreds of cycles, with few signs of wear.

While most cabin equipment considers the side ledge storage bin to cover “dead” space, the company also demonstrated a wireless cell phone charger built into the storage lid with a cradle that magically disappears when the phone is removed. Finally, he showed the smooth wood door to a storage cabinet that simply pulls to the side around the corner and back of the unit, rather than opening outward into what would be the aircraft corridor. “We decided that maybe with the morphing components we could do something very special here, like bend it around the edge,” said Melanie Prince, the company’s head of innovation.

While these designs remain part of the potential future, the materials used in their construction, down to their electronics and actuators, were all made and extensively tested in-house. F/List employs staff from various disciplines—ranging from electronics and jewelry to automotive designers and chemical engineers—to develop its products. After the functionality of a large-scale model of the actuator was approved, the company’s technicians began a mission to miniaturize it.

F/List’s headquarters production facility occupies more than six hectares. The company will soon open an addition that will add 50,000 square feet, allowing it to free up space and streamline production at its Plant 2, which is primarily dedicated to aviation series production. (Photo: Bernhard Eder/F/List)

F/List, which first made its name in the high-end space outfitting yachts, is a master of wood veneer technology, befitting its beginnings as a carpentry shop. It takes extraordinary measures to obtain the best natural wood materials, which are then cut into thin sheets. To ensure the wood grain matches on every interior, each sheet of veneer is numbered and cataloged, with all necessary parts marked on the sheet before the first cut is made. Those veneers can even be engraved with any design the customer wants. F/List has since branched out into stone veneers and metal cabin fixtures and fittings.

Derived from the Shapeshifter concept is the Aenigma company’s line of materials, which recently won a Red Dot award in product design. It uses cutting-edge chemistry to fuse traditional jewelry techniques with aerospace technology to create a decorative, customizable material derived from high-performance natural fibers, metals and a resin matrix. It can be produced in almost limitless colors, textures, thicknesses and patterns, ranging from a metallic studded leather theme to brightly colored textured geometric patterns. “When we started Shapeshifter, we thought we’d start with skin, because skin can morph and bend, but it’s not really nice to stretch,” Prince explained. “It sags and wrinkles, so we said that’s not going to work, so we had to try to build our own material.” That Aenigma material, which is durable and stretchy, made its commercial debut on one of the company’s flagship yacht completions, which required an abundance of chamois leather for wall coverings. “They needed about 1,000 spikes on the wall, and our team was feeling a little sad that we would have to kill so many spikes, so they basically took one of the skins, made a mold, and without killing any other animals were able to to reproduce. Non-animal based studded leather.”

Among the company’s newest engineered materials is Whisper Leather, a sustainable plant-based alternative to ultra-leather. It is produced from a polymer derived from corn starch, with a viscous base. “What we wanted to do is a finish that is not only durable, but is extremely customizable,” Prince explained. “We can do any texture you want, we can do any color you want, and we can do something that so far no one else can do in the time frame that we can – we can create works of art.” As an example, she showed a painting reproduced as a side wall covering, down to the brush strokes, which was done in a few weeks. “So you can have a collection of sidewalls commissioned by particular artists and you can have them on the walls and rotate them in and out of the plane,” Prince noted. She added that the material – which can be produced in a wide selection of surface finishes for sidewalls, wall sections or any area where a textile material is required – has already been certified and is flying on board an aircraft.

F/List also showed off its sustainable Linfinium, a linseed oil-based recyclable product that can be used for everything from counter tops to flexible flooring. By adding ingredients such as stone dust (recycled from its stone shop), recycled cork and even ground apricot pits, the company can alter the properties of the material to change the durability and texture of the surface to adapted to the needs and requirements of the service. To provide a high-end shine to his products, he will add mother-of-pearl buttons from a local traditional garment maker, which are ground and blended. In addition to the limitless possibilities of customization, Linfinium can be processed into any shape, with the material removed in the finishing process saved for eventual further use.

As its materials engineering capability grew over the years to include a wide range of products, including carbon fiber composites, the company also developed a full suite of testing capabilities. These range from designing and building our own repeatable life cycle testing equipment and the software that runs it to flammability, heat release, smoke, adhesion, liquid resistance, UV resistance and extreme climate testing. In the past, F/List would even contract with outside companies to provide certification testing, but even with the continued expansion of its internal testing division, the company is now very busy testing its products for take over outside work.

According to Prince, the company essentially covers “the entire lifestyle ecosystem of the extremely high net worth individual” and to better serve its clients in the three high-end markets it serves, F/List ( named after company founder Franz List) now has a global footprint with satellite facilities in Denver; Melbourne, Florida; Montreal; Sorocaba, Brazil; London; Berlin; and Dubai, United Arab Emirates. Of F/List’s more than 1,000 employees worldwide, 700 are based at its headquarters in Thomasberg, which includes its main manufacturing and final assembly facility.

To accommodate its growth, the company will break ground this year on Plant 3 at its home location, which currently offers 278,000 square feet of manufacturing space. Factory 2 is primarily dedicated to serial aviation production, and the completion of this 50,000 square meter facility will free up space by relocating

Aviation final assembly, quality review and transportation departments.