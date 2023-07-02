5G wireless signals could disrupt flights starting this weekend

Airline passengers who have endured tens of thousands of weather-related flight delays this week got some welcome relief from headaches on Saturday, despite concerns about potential disruptions caused by new 5G wireless systems rolling out near major airports .

The number of flight delays and cancellations fell from the increase recorded earlier in the week, according to data compiled by tracking service FlightAware. As of 10pm EST, there had been at least 850 flight cancellations and more than 28,000 flight delays on Saturday. During the period June 28-30, an average of 1,751 flights were canceled and more than 32,600 flights were delayed, according to FlightAware data.

The cancellation rate reached about 1% in the US as of Saturday afternoon, according to Flightradar24, another tracking service. Flightradar24 spokesman Ian Petchenik described Saturday’s conditions as smooth sailing in an email to The Associated Press, while adding that bad weather could cause problems at East Coast airports later in the day.

President Joe Biden says his administration will write new rules to expand the rights of airline passengers.

The US Federal Aviation Administration also advised travelers that bad weather conditions on the East Coast could affect flights later Saturday.

Heading into Saturday, one of the biggest concerns had been whether 5G signals would interfere with aircraft equipment, particularly equipment that uses radio waves to measure distance over the ground that are critical when planes land in low visibility.

Predictions that the interference would cause mass grounding of flights did not materialize last year, when telecom companies began rolling out the new service. They then agreed to limit the strength of signals around busy airports, giving airlines an extra year to upgrade their planes.

The leader of the nations largest pilots union said crews would be able to cope with the impact of 5G, but he criticized the way wireless licenses were awarded, saying it had added unnecessary risk to aviation.

Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg recently told airlines that flights may be disrupted because a small portion of the nations fleet has not been upgraded to protect against radio interference.

But the worst fears about 5G had not materialized by mid-afternoon Saturday, prompting Department of Transportation spokesman Kerry Arndt to describe air travel as near normal levels. But Arrndt also pointed out that the Federal Aviation Administration is working very closely with airlines to monitor summer storms, wildfire smoke and any 5G issues.

Most major US airlines had made the necessary changes to adapt to 5G. American, Southwest, Alaska, Frontier and United say all their planes have height-measuring devices, called radio altimeters, that protect against 5G interference.

The big exception is Delta Air Lines. Delta says it has 190 planes, including most of its smaller planes, that still lack the upgraded altitudes because its supplier has not been able to provide them quickly enough.

The airline does not expect to cancel any flights because of the problem, Delta said Friday. The airline plans to steer the 190 planes carefully to limit the risk of canceling flights or forcing planes to divert away from airports where visibility is low due to fog or low clouds. FlightAware listed nine Delta flight cancellations on Saturday. None of them were related to 5G issues, according to the airline.

Delta aircraft that have not been remodeled include several Airbus aircraft models: all of its A220s, most of its A319s and A320s, and some of its A321s. The airline’s Boeing jets have upgraded altitudes, as do all Delta Connection planes, which are operated by Endeavor Air, Republic Airways and SkyWest Airlines, according to the airline.

JetBlue did not respond to requests for comment, but told the Wall Street Journal it expected to retrofit 17 smaller Airbus planes by October, with the potential impact limited to a few days in Boston.

Wireless carriers, including Verizon and AT&T, are using a portion of the radio spectrum called C-Band, which is close to the frequencies used by radio altimeters, for their new 5G service. The Federal Communications Commission granted them licenses for the C-Band spectrum and dismissed any risk of interference, saying there was a sufficient buffer between C-band frequencies and altitude.

When the Federal Aviation Administration sided with the airlines and objected, wireless companies delayed the return of their new service. In a compromise brokered by the Biden administration, mobile carriers then agreed not to activate 5G signals near about 50 busy airports. This postponement ends on Saturday.

AT&T declined to comment. Verizon did not immediately respond to a question about its plans.

Buttigieg reminded the head of the Airlines for America trade group about the deadline in a letter last week, warning that only planes with repaired altimeters would be allowed to land in low-visibility conditions. He said more than 80% of the US fleet had been repaired, but a significant number of aircraft, including many operated by foreign airlines, had not been upgraded.

That means, especially on days with bad weather and low visibility, there could be increased delays and cancellations, Buttigieg wrote. He said airlines with planes awaiting renewal should adjust their schedules to avoid stranding passengers.

Airlines say the FAA was slow to adopt standards to improve radio altimeters, and supply chain problems have made it difficult for manufacturers to produce enough equipment. Nicholas Calio, head of Airlines for America, lamented a rush to modify the planes amid pressure from telecommunications companies.

Jason Ambrosi, a Delta pilot and president of the Airline Pilots Association, accused the FCC of awarding 5G licenses without consulting aviation interests, which he said has left the world’s safest aviation system at risk. growing. But, he said, ultimately, we will be able to address the impacts of 5G.

___

Associated Press business writer Michael Liedtke contributed to this story from San Ramon, California.