The UN chief says Haiti urgently needs an international security force and humanitarian aid





PORT AU PRINCE, Haiti — UN Secretary-General Antnio Guterres visited Haiti on Saturday and again called on foreign governments with strong security forces to help the country in its fight to combat a surge in gang violence. The appeal came after Guterres met with Prime Minister Ariel Henry, civil society leaders, UN staff and heads of various political parties during his one-day trip. Now is not the time to forget Haiti or to weaken our solidarity with its people, he said. Guterres met with reporters at Haiti’s international airport in Port-au-Prince, who asked him if an international security force would be deployed as the prime minister requested last October. Guterres said he discussed the issue with Henry, as well as the need to hold credible elections. I am not here to tell Haitians what to do. I am here to listen to them and encourage them to build consensus as widely as possible to move the transition process forward, he said. Henry, who has led the country since the assassination of President Jovenel Mose in July 2021, has been under pressure to hold elections. But experts have pointed out that this is impossible given the current level of violence in the country, with gangs controlling around 80% of the capital. There are no democratically elected institutions left in Haiti, where the country has failed to hold legislative elections since October 2019. Haiti must return to democratic order as soon as possible, Guterres said. He also said that Haiti urgently needs more humanitarian aid as poverty deepens and cases of famine increase. The gangs are preventing the movement of goods and people and controlling access to water, food and healthcare as civilians try to fight through a violent insurgency. I felt all the exhaustion of a population that has faced for a long time a cascade of crises and unsustainable living conditions, Guterres said. One in two people in Haiti lives in extreme poverty, faces hunger and lacks regular access to drinking water. Guterres’ visit came just days after the UN human rights expert in Haiti visited the country and also called for an international security force and an arms embargo. Guterres is scheduled to attend a summit Sunday in Trinidad and Tobago held by Caricom, a Caribbean trade bloc. ___ Associated Press writer Dnica Coto in San Juan, Puerto Rico, contributed to this report.

