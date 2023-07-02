Is Matthews International (NASDAQ:MATW) a risky investment?

David Iben put it well when he said: ‘Volatility is not a risk we care about. What we are interested in is avoiding the permanent loss of capital.’ It is natural to consider a company’s balance sheet when considering how risky it is, as debt is often involved when a business collapses. We notice that Matthews International Corporation (NASDAQ:MATW) has debt on its balance sheet. But is this debt a concern for shareholders?

When is debt dangerous?

Debt helps a business until the business has trouble repaying it, either with new capital or free cash flow. If things go really bad, the lenders can take control of the business. However, a more common (but still painful) scenario is that it must raise new capital at a low price, thus permanently diluting shareholders. Of course, many companies use debt to finance growth, with no negative consequences. The first thing to do when considering how much debt a business uses is to look at cash and debt together.

See our latest analysis of Matthews International

What is Matthews International’s net debt?

As you can see below, Matthews International had $775.2 million in debt as of March 2023, which is about the same as a year ago. You can click the chart for more details. However, it has $41.9 million in cash offsetting this, leading to net debt of about $733.2 million.

A look at Matthews International’s liabilities

Zooming in on the most recent balance sheet data, we can see that Matthews International had US$394.4 million in liabilities due within 12 months and US$990.4 million in liabilities beyond that. On the other hand, it had cash of $41.9 million and $246.6 million in receivables due within a year. So it has liabilities totaling $1.10 billion more than its cash and short-term receivables combined.

That deficit is sizable relative to its $1.30 billion market capitalization, so it suggests shareholders should keep an eye on Matthews International’s use of debt. This suggests that shareholders would be greatly diluted if the company had to shore up its balance sheet in a hurry.

We use two main ratios to inform us of debt levels in relation to earnings. The first is net debt divided by earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA), while the second is how many times its earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) cover interest expenses (or interest coverage, for short). . The advantage of this approach is that we take into account the absolute amount of debt (with net debt to EBITDA) and the actual interest expense associated with that debt (with the interest coverage ratio).

Poor interest coverage of 0.88x and a worryingly high net debt to EBITDA ratio of 6.0 strike our confidence in Matthews International like a blow to the core. The debt burden here is considerable. Even worse, Matthews International saw its EBIT reserve 55% over the past 12 months. If earnings keep going like this over the long term, he has a hell of a chance to pay off that debt. The balance sheet is clearly the area to focus on when analyzing debt. But it’s future earnings, more than anything, that will determine Matthews International’s ability to maintain a healthy balance sheet going forward. So if you want to see what the pros think, you might find this free analyst earnings forecast report interesting.

Finally, a business needs free cash flow to pay off debt; accounting profits just don’t cut it. So we need to clearly look at whether EBIT is leading to corresponding free cash flow. Fortunately for every shareholder, Matthews International actually produced more free cash flow than EBIT over the past three years. This kind of solid cash generation warms our hearts like a puppy in a bumblebee suit.

Our point of view

To be honest, Matthews International’s interest coverage and its track record of (not) growing EBIT make us uncomfortable with debt levels. But at least it’s pretty good at converting EBIT to free cash flow; this is encouraging. Looking at the bigger picture, it seems clear to us that Matthews International’s use of debt is creating risks for the company. If all goes well, this can pay off, but the downside of this debt is a greater risk of permanent losses. There is no doubt that we learn more about debt from the balance sheet. However, not all investment risk lies within the balance sheet – far from it. These risks can be difficult to spot. Every company has them, and we’ve seen them 2 warning signs for Matthews International (of which 1 is potentially serious!) you should know about.

When all is said and done, sometimes it’s easier to focus on companies that don’t even need debt. Readers can access a list of growth stocks with zero net debt 100% freenow.

Valuation is complex, but we’re helping to make it simple. Find out if Matthews International is potentially over- or under-estimated by checking our comprehensive analysis, which includes fair value estimates, risks and caveats, dividends, insider transactions and financial health. View free analysis

Have comments on this article? Worried about content? CONTACT with us directly. Alternatively, email the editorial team at (at) justwallst.com.

This article from Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock and does not take into account your financial objectives or situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not include the latest price-sensitive company announcements or quality materials. Simply Wall St has no position in any of the stocks mentioned.