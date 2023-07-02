Connect with us

International

Weekly News Roundup on Climate Change and Global Warming 2023 SkS #25

Weekly News Roundup on Climate Change and Global Warming 2023 SkS #25

 



I tweet


Facebook


to YouTube


Mastodon


I We

RSS feeds

Comments RSS

Subscribe by email








Recent posts

archives

Weekly News Roundup on Climate Change and Global Warming 2023 SkS #25

Posted on Jul 1, 2023 by John Hartz

A chronological list of news and opinion articles posted on Skeptical Science Facebook Page during the past week: Sunday, June 25, 2023 to Saturday, July 1, 2023.

Story of the week

In a Montana courtroom, debate whether states can make a difference on climate change and whether they have a responsibility to prove

The first youth-led climate lawsuit to go to trial considers whether a statute that prevents the state’s environmental agency from denying permits for fossil fuel development runs afoul of its constitution’s guarantee of a “safe environment.” clean and healthy.

Plaintiff Mica Kantor, 14, testifies on the second day of the trial. He revealed he felt like a “prisoner in his own house” when he contracted Covid during a fire smoke outbreak and was forced to stay alone in his basement. He suffers from asthma and has to stay indoors when the air quality is poor. Credit: Richard Forbes

HELENA, Montana – At the close of the final day of their lawsuit against Montana over its failure to curb the state’s fossil fuel development and slow climate change, all but one of the 16 new plaintiffs filed from the courtroom. Helena’s trial with lawyers, family members and other supporters. Grace Gibson-Snyder stood, helping court clerk Farrah Looney gather the beige and blue cushions that filled the uncomfortable wooden benches where the plaintiffs sat during the trial.

“You don’t have to help,” Looney said.

“I know,” replied Grace, who smiled as she continued to gather pillows, not wanting to leave until she had done what she could to clean up.

It was a fitting scene to close the first youth-led climate trial in the United States last Tuesday. Hold v. Montana, on its face, concerned a very specific statutory provision buried in Montana’s Environmental Policy Act that prohibits the state’s environmental agency from assessing the climate impacts of fossil fuel extraction within the state. But the central tension of this trial was much greater.

Click here to access the entire article as originally posted on the Inside Climate News website.

In a Montana courtroom, debate whether states can make a difference on climate change and whether they have a responsibility to prove by Richard Forbes, Justice, Inside Climate News, 28 June 2023

Links posted on Facebook

Sunday, June 25, 2023

Monday, June 26, 2023

Tuesday, June 27, 2023

Wednesday, June 28, 2023

Thursday, June 29, 2023

Friday, June 30, 2023

Saturday, July 1, 2023

If you happen upon high-quality climate science and/or climate myth articles from reliable sources while surfing the web, feel free to submit them via this google form for possible inclusion on our Facebook page. Thank you!

0 0

Printable version | Link to this page







The Consensus Project website

THE STAIRCASE

(free to reprint)


Sources

1/ https://Google.com/

2/ https://skepticalscience.com/2023-SkS-Weekly-News-Roundup_26.html

The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

ExBUlletin

to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]

Related Topics: