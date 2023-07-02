Weekly News Roundup on Climate Change and Global Warming 2023 SkS #25

Posted on Jul 1, 2023 by John Hartz

A chronological list of news and opinion articles posted on Skeptical Science Facebook Page during the past week: Sunday, June 25, 2023 to Saturday, July 1, 2023.

Story of the week

In a Montana courtroom, debate whether states can make a difference on climate change and whether they have a responsibility to prove

The first youth-led climate lawsuit to go to trial considers whether a statute that prevents the state’s environmental agency from denying permits for fossil fuel development runs afoul of its constitution’s guarantee of a “safe environment.” clean and healthy.

Plaintiff Mica Kantor, 14, testifies on the second day of the trial. He revealed he felt like a “prisoner in his own house” when he contracted Covid during a fire smoke outbreak and was forced to stay alone in his basement. He suffers from asthma and has to stay indoors when the air quality is poor. Credit: Richard Forbes

HELENA, Montana – At the close of the final day of their lawsuit against Montana over its failure to curb the state’s fossil fuel development and slow climate change, all but one of the 16 new plaintiffs filed from the courtroom. Helena’s trial with lawyers, family members and other supporters. Grace Gibson-Snyder stood, helping court clerk Farrah Looney gather the beige and blue cushions that filled the uncomfortable wooden benches where the plaintiffs sat during the trial.

“You don’t have to help,” Looney said.

“I know,” replied Grace, who smiled as she continued to gather pillows, not wanting to leave until she had done what she could to clean up.

It was a fitting scene to close the first youth-led climate trial in the United States last Tuesday. Hold v. Montana, on its face, concerned a very specific statutory provision buried in Montana’s Environmental Policy Act that prohibits the state’s environmental agency from assessing the climate impacts of fossil fuel extraction within the state. But the central tension of this trial was much greater.

Click here to access the entire article as originally posted on the Inside Climate News website.

In a Montana courtroom, debate whether states can make a difference on climate change and whether they have a responsibility to prove by Richard Forbes, Justice, Inside Climate News, 28 June 2023

Links posted on Facebook

