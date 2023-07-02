International
Weekly News Roundup on Climate Change and Global Warming 2023 SkS #25
Posted on Jul 1, 2023 by John Hartz
Story of the week
In a Montana courtroom, debate whether states can make a difference on climate change and whether they have a responsibility to prove
The first youth-led climate lawsuit to go to trial considers whether a statute that prevents the state’s environmental agency from denying permits for fossil fuel development runs afoul of its constitution’s guarantee of a “safe environment.” clean and healthy.
Plaintiff Mica Kantor, 14, testifies on the second day of the trial. He revealed he felt like a “prisoner in his own house” when he contracted Covid during a fire smoke outbreak and was forced to stay alone in his basement. He suffers from asthma and has to stay indoors when the air quality is poor. Credit: Richard Forbes
HELENA, Montana – At the close of the final day of their lawsuit against Montana over its failure to curb the state’s fossil fuel development and slow climate change, all but one of the 16 new plaintiffs filed from the courtroom. Helena’s trial with lawyers, family members and other supporters. Grace Gibson-Snyder stood, helping court clerk Farrah Looney gather the beige and blue cushions that filled the uncomfortable wooden benches where the plaintiffs sat during the trial.
“You don’t have to help,” Looney said.
“I know,” replied Grace, who smiled as she continued to gather pillows, not wanting to leave until she had done what she could to clean up.
It was a fitting scene to close the first youth-led climate trial in the United States last Tuesday. Hold v. Montana, on its face, concerned a very specific statutory provision buried in Montana’s Environmental Policy Act that prohibits the state’s environmental agency from assessing the climate impacts of fossil fuel extraction within the state. But the central tension of this trial was much greater.
Click here to access the entire article as originally posted on the Inside Climate News website.
Links posted on Facebook
Sunday, June 25, 2023
- Thousands of Americans are fleeing their homes in flood-prone areas. But where are they moving? by Rachel Ramirez, CNN, June 22, 2023
- TV meteorologist resigns after receiving threats and harassment for covering climate change by Rachel Ramirez, CNN, June 23, 2023
- 41 million people in the US may be exposed to dangerous heat today by Naema Ahmed & John Muyskens, Weather, Washington Post, 25 June 2023
- Can the law be adapted to cope with the climate crisis? by Mark Nevitt, Lawfare Blog, 23 June 2023
Monday, June 26, 2023
- The World Bank will suspend debt repayments for disaster-stricken countries by Matteo Civillini, Finance, Climate Home News, 22 June 2023
- Australian bushfires blamed for years of La Niña affecting the US by Erin Blakemore, Science, Washington Post, June 24, 2023
- People are approaching the limits of ‘survivability’ as intense heat waves sweep parts of Asia by Rhea Mogul, World, CNN, June 26, 202
- We must not be overcome by climate anxiety. Feel the pain and then actOpinion by Susie Orbach, Comment is free, The Observer/Guardian, 25 June 2023
Tuesday, June 27, 2023
- The thawing Arctic is a crime scene. The microbes I study have long warned us of this catastrophe—but they’re also driving it by Arwyn Edwards, Environment & Energy, The Conversation AU, 24 June 2023
- Millions expected to suffer as heat dome expands across Texas this week: Graphic by Janet Loehrke & Doyle Rice, USA Today, June 26, 2023
- At a glance – Are glaciers growing or retreating? BY John Mason & Baerbel Winkler Skeptical Science, 27 June 2023
- Rapidly declining carbon budget by Zeke Hausfather, The Climate Brink, June 26, 2023
Wednesday, June 28, 2023
- To tackle climate change, we need less talk about climate finance and more action on project finance by Daniel Duma & Miquel Muñoz Cabré, Perspectives, Stockholm Environment Institute (SEI), June 26, 2023
- The Dynamics of the Green Plate Effect by Bob Loblaw, Skeptical Science, June 28, 2023
- Climate change: Deforestation increases despite promises by Matt McGrath & Mark Poynting, Science, BBC News, 27 June 2023
- Global warming is destroying humanity’s ‘golden zone’ on Earth by Dana Nuccitelli, Yale Climate Connections, June 27, 2023
Thursday, June 29, 2023
- The brutal heat wave makes Texas among the hottest places on Earth by Denise Chow, Science, NBC News, June 28, 2023
- We are building things based on a climate we no longer live in by Thomas Frank, E&E News/Scientific American, June 27, 2023
- People are urged to stay indoors as smoke from Canadian wildfires continues to create unhealthy air quality from the Midwest to the Northeast by Nouran Salahieh, CNN, June 29, 2023
- The American public wants climate change to be addressed, but doesn’t like the options by John Timmer, Science, Ars Technica, June 28, 2023
Friday, June 30, 2023
Saturday, July 1, 2023
- US ‘still on the fence’ as nations debate global shipping emissions tax by Joe Lo, Climate Home News, June 28, 2023
- You’ll never guess who wants you to worry about climate change by Miranda Massie & Rebecca Weston, Opinion, Newsweek Magazine, June 29, 2023
- New Skeptical Science Research for Week #26 2023 BY Doug Bostrom and Marc Kodack, Skeptical scienceJune 29, 2023
- In a Montana courtroom, debate whether states can make a difference on climate change and whether they have a responsibility to prove by Richard Forbes, Justice, Inside Climate News, 28 June 2023
