Judges vote to ban Bolsonaro from office News, Sports, Jobs

SAO PAULO – Former far-right Brazilian president Jair Bolsonaro was banned on Friday from running for office again until 2030 after a panel of judges concluded he abused his power and cast unfounded suspicions over the electronic system. of the country’s voting.
The decision upends the 68-year-old’s political future and is likely to wipe out any chance of him regaining power.
Five judges at the country’s highest electoral court agreed that Bolsonaro used government communication channels to promote his campaign and sow distrust for the vote. Two justices voted against the measure.
“This decision will end Bolsonaro’s chances of being president again and he knows it,” said Carlos Melo, a professor of political science at Insper University in Sao Paulo. “After that, he’ll try to stay out of jail, pick some of his allies to keep his political capital, but it’s highly unlikely that he’ll ever return to the presidency.”
The issue focused on a meeting on July 18, 2022, where Bolsonaro used government employees, the state television channel and the presidential palace in Brasilia to tell foreign ambassadors that the country’s electronic voting system was rigged.
In her deciding vote that formed the majority, Justice Carmen Lucia, who is also a Supreme Court judge, said “the facts are indisputable.”
“The meeting took place. She was called by the then president. Its content is available. It’s been vetted by everyone and there’s never been a denial that it happened,” she said.
Alexandre de Moraes, also a Supreme Court judge, said the decision represents a rejection of “populism reborn from the flames of hate speech, anti-democratic that promotes hateful disinformation”.
Speaking to reporters in Minas Gerais, Bolsonaro complained that the trial was unfair and politically motivated.
“We will talk to the lawyers. Life goes on,” he said when asked what his next step would be. He called the decision an attack on Brazilian democracy. “It’s quite a difficult moment.”
Melo said the ruling is “very unlikely” to be overturned. It disqualifies Bolsonaro from the 2024 and 2028 municipal elections, as well as the 2026 general election. The former president also faces other legal problems, including criminal investigations. Future criminal convictions could extend his detention for years and subject him to prison.
Former president Fernando Collor de Mello and current president Luiz Incio Lula da Silva have been declared unfit in the past, but Bolsonaro’s case marks the first time a president has been suspended for election violations rather than a criminal offense. Brazilian law prohibits candidates with criminal convictions from running for office.
Lula’s eligibility was restored by Brazil’s highest court after rulings that then-judge and now-senator Sergio Moro was biased when he sentenced the leftist leader to nearly 10 years in prison for corruption and money laundering.
Maria Maris, a 58-year-old engineer in Rio de Janeiro, celebrated the decision, although she said she suspects it may have been politically motivated.
“My fear is that Bolsonaro appeals and runs in the next presidential election, even though he became ineligible today,” Maris said.
Bolsonaro holds a ceremonial leadership role within his Liberal Party and has traveled around Brazil criticizing Lula, who won last October’s election by the narrowest margin in more than three decades.
Thousands of Bolsonaro supporters attacked government buildings on January 8 – a week after Lula took power – in a bid to oust the leftist from power. The swift imprisonment and prosecution of hundreds of those who took part had a chilling effect on their rejection of the election results. Federal police are investigating Bolsonaro’s role in fomenting the uprising; he has denied any wrongdoing.
The head of Lula’s Workers’ Party, Gleisi Hoffmann, said on her social media channels that Bolsonaro’s ineptitude offers a teachable moment.
“The extreme right must know that the political war takes place within the democratic process, and not with violence and threats of a coup,” she said. Bolsonaro “will be out of the game because he does not respect the rules. Not only him, his whole gang of putschists must follow the same path.”
The trial has reinvigorated Bolsonaro’s base online, with supporters claiming he is the victim of an unfair judicial system and comparing his fate to that of former US President Donald Trump, according to Marie Santini, coordinator of NetLab, a group researcher at the Federal University of Rio de Janeiro who monitors social media.
However, this engagement pales in comparison to the levels seen before last year’s polarizing election.
Katia Caminhas, a 67-year-old retiree in Rio de Janeiro’s Copacabana neighborhood, was devastated when she heard the news that the majority of judges had voted against Bolsonaro. She told The Associated Press that she thought the entire trial had been a “clown show.”
“Everything that has to do with the electoral court is biased and against” Bolsonaro. “This is terrible news for Brazil,” Caminha said.
This week, his supporters showed their continued support with contributions to help him pay 1.1 million reais (about $230,000) in fines imposed by the Sao Paulo state government for Bolsonaro’s repeated violations of health protocols during the COVID-19 pandemic. 19.
While Bolsonaro aims to be the creator of the right and his endorsement will carry considerable weight, his decision to descend on Florida for a few months early in Lula’s term weakened him, said Thomas Traumann, a political analyst. This is reflected in the limited right-wing outrage on social media throughout the admissibility hearing and no sign of protest.
“There will be no mass movement because he was reduced in size. The fact that he went to Florida and did not lead the opposition caused him to shrink in size,” Traumann said. “The leader of the opposition is clearly not Bolsonaro.”
As the trial drew to a close, a trumpeter standing outside the electoral court played the song that became a sensation during last year’s presidential race: “It’s time for Jairus to go.”
