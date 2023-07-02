International
Moscow hosts the International Exhibition RENWEX-2023
The international exhibition RENWEX-2023 opened in Moscow with a focus on promising technology and sustainable development. Its exhibitors presented solutions in the field of renewable energy and electric transport, from cars to their charging terminals. This, for example, is an innovation from one of the Russian companies. Market players say that the demand for charging stations is increasing. So is the demand for small wind turbines like this, which are installed by a local start-up that manages their production and connection. Customers: from tourist bases to municipalities, the company tells us, its producers, on the other hand, are betting on big business. They install solar panels on customers’ properties, then sell the electricity to them at a guaranteed below-market price. All that is needed is free space for equipment. Power plants remain the firm’s property, employees say the order book now exceeds 20 megawatts, and exhibitors also showed energy storage systems. The ecological approach to energy and more was discussed by experts and market participants, at the thematic table, which was part of the business program of the forum. The authorities and representatives spoke about their support for green technologies, knowledge development and the creation of new jobs, they said that this is the present of the industry and there are plans for increasing efficiency. It is possible that the projects that won the All-Russian Renewable Energy of the Planet Competition will help achieve the goals. Aleksandr Lavrik, a laureate from St. Petersburg, proposed storing energy from a wind turbine using compressed air. Over 50 exhibitors, an extensive business program. RENWEX international trade fair is taking place since 2019.
