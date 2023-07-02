Honolulu’s best break dancers compete for a spot in the prestigious international competition





HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) – Hawaii’s best break dancers will face off in an international break competition Saturday from 5-9pm aboard the iconic Battleship USS Missouri Memorial in Pearl Harbor. The Red Bull BC One Honolulu City Cypher welcomes players of all skill levels ages 16 and up. A cypher is when B-boys and B-girls form a circle and, one after the other, enter the middle and dance. A cypher doesn’t need a specific scene or area they can, and do, form anywhere. It’s a place where breakers come together to share our love of dance, said HiJack B-boy Jack Rabanal. He and Jody Martin Makahilahila Baricuatro, B-boy Maka, joined HNNs Sunrise Weekends to perform some moves and talk about the event, which is a qualifier for the biggest and most prestigious pageant in the world. Tickets are available and can be booked at this link at Eventbrite.com under Red Bull BC One. A shuttle will be available from the designated parking lot starting at 4:30 p.m For more information about Red Bull BC One, go to www.redbullbcone.com or @redbullbcone on Instagram. Red Bull BC One has hosted 19 World Finals in major cities around the world since 2004 and over 90 qualifying events and programs (numbers and camps) in over 28 markets. The top three B-boys and top B-girls from tonight’s competition will advance to the Midwest Regional Cypher in Minneapolis at the end of July. From there, regional winners will advance to the national finals in Philadelphia on August 26 and compete for a chance to represent the USA at the Red Bull BC One World Finals in Paris, France, this October. Red Bull BC One presents one of the best competitions for both experienced and up-and-coming hijackers to showcase their unique styles on a big platform, said local hijacker Jack Hijack Rabanal. It allows these dancers a space for their hard work and persistence to breathe while being treated as a dancer should. Red Bull BC One can change a broken life. Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

