



King Willem-Alexander of the Netherlands apologized on Saturday for his ancestors’ role in perpetuating a global slave trade that saw hundreds of thousands of colonized peoples trafficked away from their homes to work in enterprises that enriched the Dutch state. “Today, on this day of remembrance, I apologize for the clear failure to act in the face of this crime against humanity. said the monarch. Willem-Alexander, whose family has ruled parts of the Netherlands for more than two centuries, was speaking at the 160th commemoration of the end of slavery in his own country and in his once sprawling colonial territories, ranging from Indonesia to the Caribbean. He joins LEADER across Europe that they have expressed regret for their respective nations’ the politics of slavery which for some continued even in the second half of the 19th century. At the end of last year, the Dutch Prime Minister, Mark Rutte, also apologized during a speech at the country’s National Archives. The apology came amid a growing sense of frustration among those descended from the estimated 600,000 enslaved people who were transported to Dutch possessions, particularly in the Caribbean, including Suriname and Curaao. Many of the descendants of the enslaved people now live in the Netherlands as a Dutch citizen. Of the activities enacted on behalf of the Dutch state over the centuries, Rutte said he wanted to apologize “posthumously to all enslaved people around the world who have suffered from those actions, their daughters and sons and all their descendants here and now.” But at the time the prime minister had insisted that the Dutch government was not prepared to pay any form of financial compensation directly to such descendants. Instead, he announced the creation of a dedicated fund that would provide initiatives designed to confront the legacy of slavery in the Netherlands and its former colonial territories and improve educational programs focused on the subject. The Dutch were at one point, through a state-sanctioned private enterprise called the Dutch West India Company, the most prolific transatlantic slave traders of all the European powers. A report written by a government-appointed expert body made several recommendations, including one that called for the state to recognize the trade in human cargo as constituting “crimes against humanity” and that modern institutional racism was directly linked to this history of slavery. Willem-Alexander’s speech on Saturday inside a park in the city of Amsterdam was charged with emotion as he told a cheering crowd: “Today, as your King and as a member of the government, I ask myself this apology. And I feel the weight of the words in my heart and soul.” The Dutch monarch also promised a similar effort to that recently undertaken by Britain’s King Charles III to examine his family history of involvement in the slave trade. Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

