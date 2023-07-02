Canada has officially banned cosmetics testing on animals









CNN

–

Canada has moved to ban cosmetics testing on animals, joining a number of other countries and US states to outlaw the practice. The Canadian government announced the decision in a news release on Tuesday. Bill C-47 amends the Food and Drugs Act to ban both the testing of cosmetic products on animals and the sale of products that rely on animal testing data, according to the news release. The news release noted that animal testing for cosmetics was rarely conducted in Canada. Canada will join the ranks of the European Union, Australia, the United Kingdom and South Korea, which have all moved to ban cosmetic testing on animals, according to the announcement. A total of 44 countries have passed laws banning cosmetic animal testing, according to Humane Society International. Additionally, 10 states in the US have banned the practice: New York, Virginia, California, Louisiana, New Jersey, Maine, Hawaii, Nevada, Illinois and Maryland. Protecting animals, now and in the future, is something many Canadians have been calling for and something we can all celebrate, Canadian Health Minister Jean-Yves Duclos said in the release. We are proud to move forward with this measure and assure Canadians that the products they buy are cruelty-free. We will continue to work with experts and international partners to explore safe and cruelty-free alternatives so that no more animals suffer and die because of cosmetic testing. The publication added that Health Canada is also working to identify effective alternatives to animal testing outside of the cosmetics world. Amendment banning cosmetic testing on animals in one of the package of amendments included in the measure. of the text of the bill provides No person shall sell a cosmetic unless the person can determine the safety of the cosmetic without relying on data derived from a test conducted on an animal likely to cause pain, suffering or injury, whether physical or mental, on the animal and that no person shall conduct a test on an animal which may cause pain, suffering or injury, whether physical or mental, to the animal. The bill was first read in the House of Commons in April and received royal assent on 22 June. According to the Humane Society Internationals, cosmetic tests have historically included toxicity tests in which animals are forced to consume or inhale certain chemicals, or have the chemicals applied to their skin or eyes. Animal Free Safety Assessment Collaboration. As well as being unnecessarily cruel, animal tests are also less effective than newer forms of assessment such as computer modeling or tests using human cells, Humane Society International said.

