Port District leaders call for funding to get Port of Chicago back in shape | Latino Voices | Chicago News

After decades of neglect and disuse, the Illinois International Port District on the cities Far South Side is showing its age, and that’s why its leaders say it’s long past time for the people and the government to get the money to turn the Port of Chicago into ship shape.
For a long time, maybe people didn’t understand the importance of the port, the impact we have because we bring all the goods steel, iron, concrete, sand all those things we need to build the infrastructure we’re talking about, Erik said. Varela, executive director of the Illinois International Port District. If the port were to go away or not be invested in, you have to imagine that those goods will go somewhere else, those jobs and those things will go there.
Varela came to his role in 2021 with years of experience in rail and government affairs. He’s also an attorney, which comes in handy as he’s making a case for state, federal and private entities to fund the Port of Chicago and finally address crumbling infrastructure. Problems include a crumbling dock wall, massive sinkholes and roads in desperate need of resurfacing. This creates a loophole for the port because it has no taxing authority and depends on revenue from tenant businesses to pay for maintenance.
When you have half a dock wall that can’t be used, it’s hard to bring in carriers, isn’t it? Varela said. It’s hard to bring people, new businesses here when our infrastructure can’t support what they were doing now.
The Port of Chicago was built to export goods through the newly opened St. Lawrence Seaway. But as shipping patterns changed, the port saw a decline in revenue, said PS Sriraj, board member and director of the Center for Urban Transportation at UIC.
The shift happened very gradually, Sriraj said. As automobile and truck traffic became more ubiquitous, you saw the change that was happening, and that tied in very well with the railroads, but left the waterways behind.
This decline in revenue led the port to its current state of disrepair. But Varela and Sriraj said they see more potential than ever in the port, especially after the pandemic-induced supply chain fiascos that crippled the economy in recent years.
Moving goods by water is cheaper and more sustainable for the environment, Varela said. If you can get it to us, then we can help you get it out without having to rely solely on what happens on shore. It’s an economic development engine, making sure Chicago is a vital cog in that supply chain. You are bringing in tax revenue every time you bring in a shipment.
It’s a very important location geographically for the movement of goods and that, going forward, is an advantage for the port because we can use that congestion of the road and rail network to relieve some of their burden and then take them at the port. , which is an untapped treasure, Sriraj added.
Sriraj also suggested that a busy port would result in less freight traffic on Chicago’s congested roads.
Every year, we lose thousands of hours of delay on the road, either as a passenger or as a truck driver, Sriraj said. So how do you manage this mobility issue in a sane way? Using the resources you already have.
Port District Board Chairman Ivan Solis lived just a few blocks from the port as a teenager. He said that growing up, he was aware of the existence of the ports, but didn’t necessarily understand what happened there. He said workforce training partnerships could change that in the future and keep jobs in the city by connecting people to the port.
There are many opportunities to utilize the vast land we have available, bringing jobs, Solis said. We had conversations with the City Colleges of Chicago. We talked about how to prepare young children to come and work in loading ships, working in these warehouses.
Varela and the board’s grand vision for the port goes beyond an initial backfill of overdue repairs. This vision includes enhanced natural areas, recreational facilities and options for industrial innovation. But before any of that can happen, Varela said, the port needs to be brought into good shape. Although it is expensive, he believes that if we build it, they will come.
$100 million would be a tremendous improvement for this port, it would get us back to full use of our infrastructure down here as well as our primary infrastructure up the lake, Varela said. If we look at Indiana or Wisconsin, Michigan, Minnesota, New York, we see the businesses there, we see the demand is there, we hear from the industry that that demand will continue to be there. So the justification for Chicago to invest in these simply basic infrastructure needs is incredible.
