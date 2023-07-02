Biden’s upcoming European trip aims to boost NATO against Russia as war in Ukraine drags on





WASHINGTON (AP) President Joe Biden will head to Europe later this week for a three-nation trip aimed at strengthening the international coalition against Russian aggression as the war in Ukraine moves into its second year. The main focus of Biden’s five-day visit will be the annual NATO summit, which is being held this year in Vilnius, Lithuania. Also planned are stops in Helsinki, Finland, to commemorate the Nordic countries’ entry into the 31-nation military alliance in April, and in Britain, the White House announced Sunday. Biden will begin his trip next Sunday in London, meeting with King Charles III. The president did not attend Charless coronation in May, sending first lady Jill Biden to represent the United States. In June, Biden hosted British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak at the White House, where the two leaders pledged to continue cooperation on the defense of Ukraine. The NATO meeting comes at the latest critical point in the war. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy says counteroffensive and defensive actions against Russian forces are underway as Ukrainian troops begin to retake territory in the southeastern part of the country, according to its military leaders. Jens Stoltenberg, NATO Secretary General, visited the White House on June 13, where he and Biden made it clear that the Western alliance was united in defending Ukraine. Biden said during that meeting that he and other NATO leaders will work to ensure that each member country spends the required 2% of gross domestic product on defense. NATO allies have never been more united. We both worked like hell to make sure that happened. And so far, very good, said Biden as he sat next to Stoltenberg, who is expected to extend his mandate for another year. “We see our common strength in modernizing relations within NATO, as well as providing defense capability assistance to Ukraine. When Finland joined NATO in April, it effectively doubled Russia’s border with the world’s largest security alliance. Biden has highlighted the strengthened NATO alliance as a signal of Moscow’s declining influence. Sweden is also seeking to join NATO, although alliance members Turkey and Hungary have yet to approve the move. Biden will host Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson at the White House on Wednesday in a show of solidarity as the United States pushes for the Nordic countries to join NATO. The President of Turkey, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, has said that Sweden is very weak against terrorist groups and security threats. Stoltenberg has said that Sweden has met its membership obligations through strengthening anti-terror laws and other measures. Hungary’s reasons for opposing Sweden have been less defined, complaining about Sweden’s criticism of democratic backsliding and the erosion of the rule of law. Hungary, while providing humanitarian aid to Ukraine, has also sought to balance its relationship between NATO and Russia. Budapest is highly dependent on Russia for its energy requirements. All nations in the alliance must ratify the entry of a new member country. The White House has emphasized that Sweden has fulfilled its commitments to join NATO and requested that it join the alliance quickly. ___ Associated Press writer Colleen Long contributed to this report.

