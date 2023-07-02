Will Jordan be Iran’s next target?

One of the pillars of Iran’s long-term strategy to destroy Israel is to encircle and strangle the Jewish state with proxy armies. This works especially well targeting nations like Syria, Lebanon, Iraq and Yemen whose governments are dysfunctional and corrupt and whose citizens are in economic despair.

Combine this with asymmetric military and terrorist tactics and a good dose of decades incitement against the Jewsand you get Hezbollah in Lebanon, the Popular Mobilization Units led by the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps in Syria and Iraq, and the Houthis in Yemen.

This has worked so well that it stands to reason that Iran’s next victim will be the Kingdom of Jordan, a nation with deep socio-economic problems and endemic anti-Semitism. Jordan hosts millions of refugees and its disaffected population suffers from high unemployment. It lies strategically to the east of Israel and the West Bank, whose Palestinian citizens have never given up hope for a Palestinian nation “from the river to the sea.”

Jordan is listed by Freedom House as “not free”. Adam Coogle, Human Rights Watch’s deputy Middle East director, writes that “despite the view of Jordan as a stable country, public discontent has become increasingly apparent in recent years.” A visiting fellow at Brookings Doha, Yasmina Abouzzohour, said Jordan is best described as a “gentle dictatorship”.

So why have the US and Israel considered Jordan a stable and reliable ally? Good question.

In fact, Jordan is Iran’s next logical target in its crusade to demoralize the Israelis, knowing that winning a conventional war is not now in the cards. Iranian destabilization of the kingdom makes perfect sense, to create an environment where Iranian allies like Hamas and Islamic Jihad can thrive and destabilize the West Bank.

Ten years ago, when I asked Israeli political and security leaders what they would do if Jordan was attacked, I often heard that they would put IDF soldiers at risk to support King Abdullah II, as it was a vital strategic interest. . Today, when I ask Israelis the same question, I rarely hear anyone recommend that option, even if Jordan is under great pressure.

They still consider Jordan essential to their strategic interests, but their willingness to fight for these interests has decreased dramatically.

Using proxies allows the Iranians to claim plausible deniability that they are not involved in terrorizing Israel or Jews around the world. Unfortunately, Europeans believe this. They cannot restrain themselves from economic opportunity, even with a state sponsor of terror.

In the north, Iran controls Lebanon through its proxy Hezbollah. In Syria, the dysfunctional state responds to Iran’s support for its genocidal president by allowing the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps to set up military posts on Israel’s border, purge Sunni Muslims from southern Syria, and transfer precision-guided missiles through Syria to Lebanon. To the West, Iran effectively controls, in whole or in part, the Iraqi military and parliament.

In fact, Iraq can be considered a model for what Iran wants to do to control Jordan. As a title i Article by Michael Knight in Foreign Affairs said: “Iraq is quietly falling apart.” Iranian-controlled Popular Mobilization Units have been incorporated into the Iraqi army, and many Iraqi politicians are either too scared to resist or fully support Iran. This has turned Iraq into an Iranian hegemonic success story.

To the south and east of Israel, Hamas and Palestinian Islamic Jihad work closely with Iran in their shared goal of threaten Israel in a multi-front war. And far to the south, don’t forget about Yemen’s Houthis, under the guidance of Iran. They could also be active in a regional war, sending cruise missiles towards Tel Aviv after they attacked Saudi Arabia.

Where is Iran looking now? writes Seth Frantzman that Iran is closely watching the results of its incitement to clashes in the West Bank, mainly in Jenin. It is trying to destabilize the territories to create a power vacuum. “Iran seeks not only to move weapons into the West Bank, but also to create conditions to threaten Israel from multiple areas.”

To the east of a destabilized West Bank is Jordan, an impoverished nation on Israel’s doorstep – a country we take for granted as stable because its western king makes his rounds in Washington, looking the very essence of the enlightened despot, talking about the supposed stability of his country.

So how would Iran destabilize Jordan to set the stage for a pro-Iranian regime – or, better yet, create mobilization units to dominate the country, as they did in Syria?

Since Abdullah has control of his parliament and the loyalty of his professional army, the most likely scenario is a ground approach, targeting Jordan’s vulnerable population. They will cultivate support among the poor, the ignorant, the Islamists, the disaffected majority of Palestinians, and the millions of refugees displaced by the wars in Syria and Iraq, who have little hope of a better life.

Now is the time to help stabilize Abdullah and his “soft” authoritarian regime. Pretending that it is stable while ignoring reality would be a sound approach, not unlike President Jimmy Carter’s infamous characterization of the Shah’s Iran as “an island of stability.”

The US should respond by exploiting Jordan’s dependence on our generous financial aid to warm relations between Israel and Jordan. Jordan receives more economic support from the US than Egypt, a nation whose population is ten times larger. American aid has doubled in less than ten years.

With American help, Jordan, Israel and the United Arab Emirates agreed to a deal for Jordanian solar plants to power Israel. Israel, in turn, will provide the parched Kingdom with water. New economic initiatives between the nations promoted by the US are essential to allow Jordan to become economically self-sufficient.

Let’s redirect the $140 million in US aid we send to the Lebanese Armed Forces, which are controlled by Hezbollah, to economic development in Jordan.

Next, we must convince our European allies to advance financial aid to Jordan, as an Iranian-controlled Levant would be much closer to their doorstep.

Finally, we must remind the King that American support must be reciprocal. He must put an end to the endemic anti-Semitism that permeates the Jordanian schools, media, mosques and government, and that confronts President Biden’s newly released anti-Semitism initiative. Invariably, the incentive will one day backfire on his monarchy.

Eric Mandel is the director of Middle East Political Information Network.