Fastnet Rock’s Via Sistina survives the investigation to win Pretty Polly
The links of Via Sistine (Ire) (Fastnet Rock) had an anxious wait to find out if their star mare would carry Saturday’s G1 Yulong Pretty Polly S. at the Curragh, but in the end the inquest accepted that Becky Hillen bid uber 5,000gns (AU10,000 $) Tatts December Yearling purchase was clearer, despite causing considerable interference. So impressive on her favorite rain-dead ground in the G2 Dahlia S. at Newmarket last month, the George Boughey-trained 5-year-old, who had also captured the G3 Prix Fille de l’Air in the autumn, was backed with believed to be 6-4 favorites despite racing on a livelier-than-ideal surface.
Held in the last pair early by Jamie Spencer, she had to use her deadly acceleration to get to Above the Curve (USA) (Farohu Amerikan {USA}) in right and as she delivered it she also darted right and cut Rosscarbery (Ger) (Sea The Stars {Ire}) and Stay alert (GB) (Fastnet Rock) in progress. Running away from the lead not far from home, she held on strongly to make the stewards’ decision easier, her 2-litre margin over Stay Alert a fair reflection of her lead. Above The Curve held on in third place, 1.25l further back, ending Ryan Moore’s weekend winning streak.
I had a plan to jump smart, get behind Ryan in third or fourth, but she didn’t, and so the first thing was to get out and not get stuck under the fence about Plan E at that stage, Spencer. is explained. She bent a little early in the straight and definitely halfway down the straight, but she was by far the best. I only had to give her one light stroke and she had her ears pierced for every last one. I wasn’t too comfortable for the first six kilometers but she perked up after one and I was in business then. She is not addicted before, and you prefer to win better, but she is definitely a high-class character. You cling to Newmarket and think, ‘Can she do it again?’ but she has.
While this ground was against her reproducing her amazing final split of 36.76 seconds, which was significantly faster than the following 1000 Guineas, Via Sistina proved that she is capable of handling the best company even in difficulty. It doesn’t happen that often, Stephen Hillen said. That land is probably as fast as she wants to run. Jamie said they went too fast, he said she missed her break and was a little off her turf, but when she comes along, she’s a lot better than them. She has taken her time to come and has been minded to be 17 hands, but this cross is close to a 10 per cent Group 1 winner and the stats don’t lie.
She’s very versatile, I think she can go a mile to a mile and a half, Hillen added. She likes to go in a straight line, too, so could be back at a mile for the (G1) Falmouth Stakes at Newmarket. After that, it’s (G1) Nassau, and she’ll be in most of the big races. She is in the (G1) Yorkshire Oaks and (G1) International at York. You wouldn’t risk her for anything with the ‘strength’ in her, but when she goes soft again, I can see her doing something special.
Through Sistina’s unraced dam night (Ire) (Galileo {Ire}) is related to G1 Golden Jubilee S. and G1 Nunthorpe S. hero. Kingsgate Native (Ire) (Mujadil {USA}) and to put in pin Gone Gray (Ire) (Verglas {Ire}) who is, in turn, the dam of Listed Prix winner Millkom and G2 Zabeel Mile runner-up First contact (Ire) (Dark Angel {Ire}). The third dam Pilgrim (Ire) (Be My Guest {USA}), is a half-sister to G1 1000 Guineas heroine Las Meninas (Ire) (Glenstal {USA}) from the family of G2 winner Queen Mary S. and G2 Prix Robert Papin Miss Cabello (Ire) (Camacho {GB}). Nigh’s 2-year-old colt is nearby The Ten Sovereigns (Ire).
Buick settled for Eclipse’s favorite partner, Emily Upjohn
John and Thady Gosden had some of their stars on the July course early on Saturday morning, with their former stable rider William Buick replacing Frankie Dettori in Emily Upjohn (GB) (Sea The Stars {Ire}) for the first time ahead of their engagement in next Saturday’s G1 Coral-Eclipse S.
The Coronation Cup winner was joined by her Oaks-winning heroine Epsom Soul sister (GB) (Frankel {GB}), and they were led in their mile gallop by last season’s G2 Park Hill Fillies S. winner Mimikyu (GB) (Dubawi {Ire}).
Emily Upjohn, whose father Sea The Stars (Ire) won the Eclipse in 2009, will aim to become her stable’s fifth winner of the race. John Gosden said of the 4-year-old statue, she’s very quiet in the morning, but I’m very happy with her and William was happy with her. I was satisfied with the work of all three branches.
Justify’s City Of Troy, a young rising star TDN
The Curragh’s seven-furlong Barronstown Stud Irish EBF Maiden has seen a font of top-class performers over the years and it could be Saturday’s race that will host another such as Ballydoyle’s The city of Troy (USA) (Justify {USA}) justified 6-4 favoritism in style to join the ranks of the TDN Rising Stars. Pulled from a target debut here in May, the son of G1 Fillies’ Mile winner was quickly on the front foot along with experience Immediate appeal (GB) (Advertise {GB}). Claiming from both poles, full brother to stablemate London Gold Cup winner Bertinelli (USA) finished strongly hitting the line by 2.5l to spare over the Joseph O’Brien-trained newcomer Galen (GB) (Gleneagles {Ire}), with 1.25l return on Immediate Appeal in third place.
United States
West Will Power stops Rattle N Roll at Stephen Foster
Gary and Mary Wests native breed The Willpower of the West (USA) (Bernardini {USA) punched his ticket to the GI Breeders’ Cup Classic with a half-length win over the breed Rattle N Roll (USA) (Link to {USA}) in Saturday’s GI Stephen Foster S. Win and You’re In at Ellis Park.
The Stephen Foster, originally scheduled for Churchill Downs, is the first Grade I race in history to be held at Ellis Park.
I think he can handle a mile and a quarter in the Breeders’ Cup Classic, said winning trainer Brad Cox. I was much more confident when he had a target to track in this race. We’ll see how the numbers come back, but I’m very proud of the way this horse has developed. It’s a credit to West and this horse that they have the patience to improve with age. It has taken him a while to get to this level. It’s really nice to go down in the history books by winning the first first grade in the history of Ellis Park.
West Will Power, runner-up in last year’s GI Clark S., posted a strong victory with a career-high 109 Beyer Speed Figure in the G2 New Orleans Classic S. on March 25. He entered third as the favorite in the G2 Alysheba S. on May 5.
