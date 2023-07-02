In the US, 5G wireless signals could disrupt flights starting this weekend

Airline passengers who have endured tens of thousands of weather-related flight delays this week could face a new source of disruption starting Saturday, when wireless providers are expected to power up new 5G systems near major airports.

Aviation groups have warned for years that 5G signals could interfere with aircraft equipment, particularly equipment that uses radio waves to measure distance to the ground and is critical when planes land in low visibility.

Predictions that the interference would cause mass grounding of flights did not materialize last year, when telecom companies began rolling out the new service. They then agreed to limit the strength of signals around busy airports, giving airlines an extra year to upgrade their planes.

The leader of the country’s largest pilots’ union said crews would be able to cope with the impact of 5G, but he criticized the way wireless licenses were awarded, saying it had added unnecessary risk to aviation.

Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg recently told airlines that flights could be grounded because a small portion of the nation’s fleet has not been upgraded to protect against radio interference.

Most major US airlines say they are ready. American, Southwest, Alaska, Frontier and United say all their planes have height-measuring devices, called radio altimeters, that protect against 5G interference.





The big exception is Delta Air Lines. Delta says 190 of its planes, which include most of its smaller planes, still lack the upgraded altitudes because its supplier has not been able to provide them quickly enough.

The airline does not expect to cancel any flights because of the problem, Delta said Friday. The airline plans to steer the 190 planes carefully to limit the risk of canceling flights or forcing planes to divert from airports where visibility is low due to fog or low clouds.

Delta aircraft that have not been remodeled include several Airbus aircraft models. The airline’s Boeing planes have upgraded altitudes, as do all Delta Connection planes, which are operated by Endeavor Air, Republic Airways and SkyWest Airlines, the airline said.

JetBlue did not respond to requests for comment, but said The Wall Street Journal is expected to retrofit 17 smaller Airbus jets by October, with possible “limited impact” on some days in Boston.

Wireless carriers, including Verizon and AT&T, are using a portion of the radio spectrum called C-Band, which is close to the frequencies used by radio altimeters, for their new 5G service. The Federal Communications Commission granted them licenses for the C-Band spectrum and dismissed any risk of interference, saying there was a sufficient buffer between C-band frequencies and altitude.

When the Federal Aviation Administration sided with the airlines and objected, the wireless companies delayed the rollout of their new service. In a compromise brokered by the Biden administration, mobile carriers then agreed not to activate 5G signals near about 50 busy airports. This postponement ends on Saturday.

AT&T declined to comment. Verizon did not immediately respond to a question about its plans.

Buttigieg reminded the head of the Airlines for America trade group about the deadline in a letter last week, warning that only planes with repaired altimeters would be allowed to land in low-visibility conditions. He said more than 80% of the US fleet had been repaired, but a significant number of aircraft, including many operated by foreign airlines, had not been upgraded.

“This means particularly on days with poor weather and low visibility, there may be increased delays and cancellations,” Buttigieg wrote. He said airlines with planes awaiting renewal should adjust their schedules to avoid stranding passengers.

Airlines say the FAA was slow to adopt standards to improve radio altimeters, and supply chain problems have made it difficult for manufacturers to produce enough equipment. Nicholas Calio, head of Airlines for America, lamented a rush to modify the planes “amid pressure from telecommunications companies.”

Jason Ambrosi, a Delta pilot and president of the Airline Pilots Association, accused the FCC of awarding 5G licenses without consulting aviation interests, which he said “has left the system of the safest aviation in the world”. But, he said, “Eventually, we will be able to address the impacts of 5G.”