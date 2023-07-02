The missile is launched from Syria towards Israel





TEL AVIV (Sputnik) – Syrian air defense forces repelled an Israeli missile attack on Homs shortly after midnight on Sunday. Separately, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said an anti-aircraft missile was fired from Syrian territory toward Israel on Saturday night. Syrian state media reported shortly after midnight on Sunday that the Arab Republic’s air defense systems had repelled an attack on Homs Governorate in central Syria. “Around 12:20 p.m., the Israeli enemy launched an act of air aggression from the direction of northeastern Beirut, targeting several areas in the vicinity of the city of Homs,” a military source. said. Syrian air defenses responded, intercepting the Israeli missiles and shooting down most of them. The raid caused some material damage, but no injuries were reported. Separately, the Israeli military indicated that an anti-aircraft missile had been fired from Syria towards Israel on Saturday. “The rocket appears to have exploded in mid-air over Israeli territory,” the IDF said on Twitter. The army added that no special instructions were given to Israeli civilians and no injuries or casualties were reported. The IDF confirmed that Israeli jets had targeted a Syrian air defense battery from which the errant missile was said to have been fired. A Sputnik correspondent reported that a loud commotion was heard in and around Tel Aviv before the IDF issued its statement. Israel has launched thousands of airstrikes against Syria over the past decade, as the security situation in the Arab republic worsened thanks to a dirty war backed by the US, Turkey and Gulf sheikdoms. Damascus has criticized Tel Aviv, with which it has no official diplomatic relations, for its aggression. Israel has often claimed to be targeting Iranian or “Iranian-backed” militias operating on Syrian soil. Syria has indicated that Iranian advisers and Lebanese Hezbollah militias are operating in the country at the invitation of its government and helping to fight foreign-backed jihadist militants. Israeli airstrikes are often launched over Lebanese airspace, with the IDF using the area knowing that Syrian air defense forces may be reluctant to target Israeli planes over its neighbor’s airspace, given the risk of hitting civilian aircraft. or for rocket debris to land on Lebanese territory.

