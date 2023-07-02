Global transport could halve emissions without affecting trade: New study

Independent research and consultancy organization CE Delft believes the global shipping industry can reduce emissions by nearly 50% by the end of the decade, according to its new study.

The findings come as the International Maritime Organization (IMO) is poised to reach an agreement on climate targets to reduce greenhouse gas emissions from ships in July.

More specifically, civil society groups are calling on IMO’s 175 member countries to urgently support halving maritime transport emissions by 2030 and achieving zero by 2040 to put the industry on the required zero emissions path for reaching the 1.5 C temperature warming limit agreed in the Paris Agreement. .

Furthermore, according to CE Delft, the analysis shows that ships could achieve a 36-47% reduction in emissions by 2030 compared to 2008 levels by deploying 5-10% zero or near-zero emission fuels, technologies that help the wind and optimizing the climate. speed of ships.

The study also shows that the costs associated with these emissions cuts would be manageable. In particular, halving emissions in this decade would add only about 10% to the total cost of transport operations, an amount that would be dwarfed by the cost of climate-related damage to industry and wider society if transport fails to reduce emissions.

According to University College London, each year of inaction this decade will add an extra $100 billion to the cost of decarbonising transport.

Delaine McCullough of the Ocean Conservancy, commented, “Countries and shipping companies have raised real concerns about the technological and economic feasibility of meeting the 1.5C halved target of halving emissions by 2030. This analysis clearly shows that these reductions are possible and that costs are not an obstacle.”