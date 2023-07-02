The Sarasota Powerboat Grand Prix brings international talent and audiences to Lido Beach





The 39th annual Sarasota Powerboat Grand Prix brought out thousands of fans and international competitors for the weekend. Some of the biggest and fastest boats imaginable competed in the waters of Lido Beach. “If you don’t feel absolutely terrified in the best possible way, you probably shouldn’t be there,” said motorsports competitor and UIM Class 1 offshore champion Travis Pastrana. “It’s the unknown, and you’re trying to go as fast as you can and make the boat as light as you can, just barely landing, barely touching the water — literally taking off like an airplane, but we don’t have wings ” More than 60 teams from three continents made their way to the city to race around the 5.5 mile P1 Offshore course. Despite racing in waters around the globe, they all say there’s something special about the Gulf of Mexico. READ: ‘It’s old Florida’: Blue Gator serves Dunnellon community, offers stopover for out-of-state visitors “Sarasota is very unique,” said Monster Energy’s head of gas, Tyler Miller. “During our testing and time trials, we went out and started testing around 9:30-10 in the morning, and it was glass smooth, just like an asphalt track.” As one of the county’s most anticipated events, the Powerboat Grand Prix draws crowds from near and far, capturing the attention of visitors and residents alike. “We’ve calculated over the last few years that it ranges between 10 and 20 million as a specific economic impact that this brings to the county,” said Powerboat P1 President Azam Rangoonwala. “It’s a combination of how many people are coming and how much they’re spending. These are big, expensive boats and the owners are wealthy individuals, so they all come with, say, five people, but some of them come with 40 so there are many people to bring to the city.”

