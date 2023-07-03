Louisville Airport creates eight security lanes





LOUISVILLE, Ky. The Fourth of July weekend is one of the most popular holiday times of the year. According to Muhammad Ali International Airport, over 50,000 passengers will pass through this weekend. To cope with the crush of travelers, the airport is expanding its security checkpoint. What you need to know According to Louisville Muhammad Ali International Airport, air travel is up 14% compared to 2019

The airport has plans to add security checkpoints to improve the travel experience Fifteen-year-old Preston Wrubel is off to Europe. They were flying to London. We were going to play in a bunch of places and I was going to visit a lot of monuments and historical sites, Wrubel said. Hell be there for 16 days as part of Kentucky Musicians Abroad. I have never been abroad before, so it will be a great experience for me, said Wrubel. Wrubel is one of thousands of passengers departing Louisville this weekend. But before he can go overseas, he faces a wait in a long security line. The line stretched far from the gates, Wrubel said. For flights departing between 5am and 8am, the airport recommends that passengers arrive two and a half hours early. However, the airport is looking to make things a little smoother. According to Louisville Muhammad Ali International Airport, air travel is up 14% compared to 2019. They expect to set a record for passenger traffic this summer. With the summer push, we’ve added a sixth pop-up lane. And we already have plans in the works to add an additional lane to the checkpoint, Louisville Muhammad Ail International Airport spokeswoman Natalie Chaudoin said. The pop-up lane is expected to open next week. This is not all that the airport has planned to improve the travel experience. SDF Next Program, which is $400 million worth of improvements here at the terminal facility. Over the years, we have been looking to expand our 30,000 square foot security checkpoint. Currently, we have five permanent control lanes and this expansion will take us to eight control lanes and also give us room to grow in the future as well, Chaudoin said. The new improvements mean travelers like Preston can worry less about the journey and more about the destination. It has been a year and a half in preparation. So we are very excited to play music and see all these beautiful places, said Wrubel.

