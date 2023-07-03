Fair Play Menarini International Awards 2023 edition begins with talk show “Champions tell their stories” in Piazza della Signoria, Florence, USA – English Italy – Italiano India – English





FLORENCE, Italy, July 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — The countdown has begun to XXVII edition of Fair Play Menarini International Awards. tomorrow, Monday, July 3The 2023 edition of the event, dedicated to the sporting values ​​of ethics, fair play and respect, will officially kick off in the city of Florencewith the long-awaited talk show “Champions tell their stories”. The show open to the public will be directed by the journalist, Ivan Zazzaroni for the second year in a row, and will start in 9 pm in Piazza della Signoria, in the elevated area known as ‘Arengario’ in front of Palazzo Vecchio. An evening spent looking into the extraordinary lives of sporting icons through anecdotes, fun facts and untold behind-the-scenes stories. Guests will include a number of well-known Fair Play Menarini ambassadors who have written the history of international sports. Big names of Italian football such as Giancarlo Antognoni AND Arrigo Sacchi will take the stage alongside two legendary Olympic athletes: the multiple world record holder in the 400m hurdles, Edwin Moses AND Tommy Smiththe sprinter who became a symbol of the fight against racial discrimination.

Menarini International Fair Play Award (PRNewsfoto/Menarini Industrie Farmaceutiche Riunite)



Menarini International Fair Play Award (PRNewsfoto/Menarini Industrie Farmaceutiche Riunite)



Menarini International Fair Play Award (PRNewsfoto/Menarini Industrie Farmaceutiche Riunite)

“I am extremely proud of Piazza della Signoria, in the heart of the city Florence and her past, is hosting this year’s Fair Play Menarini International Awards“, say Dario NardellaMayor of the Municipality of Florence. “The greats and ambassadors of all times, representing the world of sport in various capacities, will be summoned to the ‘Arengario’, in front of the Palazzo Vecchio, as models of respect in real life and bearers of values ​​that are equally valid. in life as they are in the sports field. On behalf of the city FlorenceI want to thank Menarini for continuing to be a champion in this important mission”. The talk show will be broadcast live this year as well RTV38 channel thus allowing viewers at home to enjoy one of Fair Play Menarini’s most popular events. And there’s more excitement in store. ACTIvE Tuesday, July 4award winners will be welcomed to the magnificent location of Piazzale Michelangelo for a gala dinner. ACTIvE Wednesday, July 5, The Roman Theater of Fiesole will wait award ceremony for the first time, in the presence of Minister of Sports and Youth, Andrea Abodi, Fair Play Menarini Ambassador since 2016. With musical performances from Black by chance and the swing band Papillonthe event will see the return to the stage of Federico Pellegrini, ‘Divina’ and all-time Italian swimming star, who entered the Awards Hall of Fame last year. The ceremony will be broadcast next evening on Sportitalia canal. “The XXVII edition of Fair Play Menarini Awards is about to start“, announced Antonello Biscini, Valeria Speroni Cardi AND Ennio Troiano, Board members of the Fair Play Menarini Foundation. “Starting with the show “Champions Tell Their Stories”, we look forward to an edition with a star-studded line-up of guests who have embraced the aims of an award that goes beyond sporting achievements. This year’s star guests will be joined by a number of Menarini Fair Play Ambassadors, who support our effort to spread the fundamental values ​​of this award.” Here are the award winners and categories of the XXVII Fair Play Menarini International Awards: – JAVIER ZANETTI“Legendary Figures” category.

– DEBORAH COMPAGNONI“Career Fair Play” category.

– ALESSANDRA CAMPEDELLI“Social Values ​​of Sport” category.

– ANTONIO CABRINIPaolo Rossi Special Award Category “Role Model for Young People”.

– ELISA DI FRANCISCA“Sports and Courage” category.

– GIULIA GHIRETTI“Sport Beyond Sport” SUSTENIUM Energy and Heart Category

– LARISSA IAPICHINO“A smile for life” category.

– MAXIMILIAN ROSOLINO“Sports Promotion” category.

– LUIS ALBERTO SCOLA BALVOA, “Fair Play” Category.

– LISA VITTOZZI“Fair Play and Environment” category.

– JACOPO VOLPI“Story of emotions” Franco Lauro Special Prize Category

– MARCELO BIELSA“Gesture” category.

– MARIACLOTILDE ADOSINI, Category “Young Athletes”.

– EMILIA ROSSATTI“Young Athletes” category.

– GIORGIO PIETRO TORRISI“Young Athletes” category.

– GIANLUCA JENSINI“Study and Sport” Fiamme Gialle Special Award Category The following Fair Play Menarini ambassadors will also participate: GIANCARLO ANTOGNONI

EDWIN MOSES

FEDERICA PELLEGRINI

ARRIGO SACKS

TOMMY SMITH Photo – https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2145751/Fair_Play_Menarini_Intl_Award_1.jpg

Photo – https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2145752/Fair_Play_Menarini_Intl_Award_2.jpg

Photo – https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2145753/Fair_Play_Menarini_Intl_Award_3.jpg

Logo – https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2145750/XXVII_Fair_Play_Menarini_Award_Logo.jpg SOURCE Menarini Industrie Farmaceutiche Riunite

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/fair-play-menarini-international-awards-the-2023-edition-starts-with-the-talk-show-the-champions-tell-their-stories-in-piazza-della-signoria-florence-301868583.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos