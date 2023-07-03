International
Jenin: Israeli forces launch deadly attack on West Bank
CNN
–
Israeli forces launched a major military operation in Jenin in the northern West Bank on Sunday, killing at least three people and wounding 25 others, according to the Palestinian Ministry of Health.
In a statement posted on Telegram in the early hours of Monday morning, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said it launched a broad counter-terrorism effort in the area of Jenin city and the Jenin camp, targeting terrorist infrastructure.
Residents in Jenin told CNN they heard explosions and heavy gunfire in the area, while video from the scene showed wounded Palestinians being evacuated by ambulance to the Jenin Government Hospital.
Of the wounded, seven are in critical condition, according to the Palestinian Ministry of Health. Mahmoud al-Saadi, director of the Palestinian Red Crescent in Jenin, said most of the injuries are serious and in the upper body, adding that the process of transferring the injured has been difficult.
Footage shared with journalists appeared to show ongoing operations in parts of the Jenin refugee camp and Israeli military vehicles on the streets of Jenin on Monday morning. CNN has not been able to independently verify the videos.
The IDF said it struck a joint operational command center for the Jenin camp and operatives of the Jenin Brigade, a Palestinian militant group linked to Islamic Jihad.
The operational command center also served as an advanced surveillance and reconnaissance center, a place where armed terrorists would gather before and after terrorist activities, the IDF said, adding that the camp was a location for weapons and explosives and a center for coordination and communication. among terrorists.
Additionally, the command center provided shelter to wanted individuals involved in carrying out terrorist attacks in recent months in the area, he said.
The IDF later said it had seized explosive devices during the operations, which were carried out in coordination with the Israel Security Authority (ISA).
Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant said in a statement that the IDF has acted against terror hotspots in Jenin and that anyone who harms the citizens of Israel will pay a heavy price.
We are closely monitoring the actions of our enemies and Israeli defense structures are prepared for any scenario, the minister said.
The Jenin Brigade claimed to have severely damaged at least one Israeli military vehicle with improvised explosive devices, and its militants continue to clash with Israeli forces to prevent its advance inside the camp.
Palestinian Islamic Jihad said it will confront its enemy with all possible options of revenge in response to Israeli operations in Jenin.
Aggression against Jenin will not achieve its objectives, Jenin will not surrender. We will confront the enemy with all possible options of revenge in response to the enemy’s aggression in Jenin, the militant group posted on its official Telegram channel.
Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas condemned the large-scale Israeli military operation, calling it a new war crime.
Security and stability will not be achieved in the region unless our Palestinian people feel it. What the occupying Israeli government is doing in the city of Jenin and its camp is a new war crime against our defenseless people, he said, according to presidential spokesman Nabil Abu Rudeineh.
The raid comes less than two weeks after an Israeli military attack in Jenin erupted in a mass clash, leaving at least five Palestinians dead and dozens injured. Eight Israeli troops were wounded and successfully evacuated, according to the IDF.
In a separate incident, a 21-year-old man, identified as Muhammed Hassanein, was shot and killed by Israeli forces at the northern entrance of Al-Bireh near Ramallah in the West Bank, according to the Palestinian Ministry of Health on Monday. The IDF has not yet commented on the incident.
