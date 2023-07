School Assembly News Headlines 3 July 2023: Top News, National, International, Sports

Collect and prepare for School Assembly News Headlines for 3rd July 2023 here for the latest national, international and sports news. Students can refer to the news headlines below. Get the leaderboard

School Assembly News Headlines for July 3, 2023, are here Collect all the latest news updates on national, sports and international news here and get ready for news reading. School Assembly News Headlines for 3 July 2023 Students will find latest news updates for 3rd July 2023 school assembly for various sectors: National News Headlines for School Assembly July 3, 2023 Gadkari claims that over 70% of the construction of the trilateral highway has been completed.

Bengal governor monitors situation in violence-hit Cooch Behar as fresh clashes are reported.

Rains of Gujarat | Amit Shah talks to CM Patel, says govt. committed to providing all possible assistance.

Ajit Pawar has been sworn in as the second deputy chief minister of Maharashtra.

Fresh violence erupts in Manipur, four killed.

Assam school grows fish, fruits for mid-day meals.

Enrollment is unlikely to happen before the 2024 Lok Sabha elections with a new deadline for fixing limits.

BJP president Nadda holds meeting amid speculation on organizational changes. International news headlines for School Assembly July 3, 2023 Several houses have been damaged and one person has died as a powerful earthquake shakes Indonesia’s largest island.

Trump returns to campaign rallies and draws thousands to small-town South Carolina ahead of July 4.

The road accident in the Sindh province of Pakistan results in 7 dead and 20 injured.

Open debate on the domestic debt restructuring plan in the Sri Lankan parliament.

The UN chief says Haiti urgently needs international security forces and humanitarian aid.

The fifth night of riots over the death of a teenager by police in France is underway, but signs of violence are abating. Sports News Headlines for School Assembly July 3, 2023 West Indies bow out of the event for the first time since its inception in the 2023 ICC World Cup.

Neeraj Chopra wins the Diamond League for the second time in a row.

Diksha fights to advance to the third round of the Open Finland for Ladies.

Dream11 will sponsor the Indian cricket team for three years.

Grace 2023 | England take three wickets but Australia lead by 313 on the fourth morning at Lord’s.

Cummins told me not to bat with an injured calf, but I had to support my teammate: Lyon.

Did this article help you?

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.collegedekho.com/news/school-assembly-news-headlines-for-3-july-2023-42551/

