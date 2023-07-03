Your Monday briefing: A weekend of unrest in France





Weekend of protests in France France deployed 45,000 police officers across the country overnight on Friday and Saturday as violent unrest rocked multiple cities following the fatal police shooting of a 17-year-old boy. The government said around 2,000 people were arrested during two nights of demonstrations, with protesters burning cars, setting fire to buildings and setting off fireworks outside police stations. Saturday evening was quieter than previous evenings, but two attacks targeting civic leaders highlighted the situation. A mayor said protesters crashed a car into his house and then set the vehicle on fire, injuring his wife and one of his children. In a separate attack, police said, rioters had tried to set fire to a car belonging to another mayor. Funeral: On Saturday, hundreds gathered in and around a mosque in Nanterre, a suburb of Paris, to mourn Nahel M., the teenager who was shot and killed. Many saw themselves in the victim, a French citizen of Algerian and Moroccan descent. Analysis: Last week France passed a ban on religious symbols in football that includes hijabs. The timing was a coincidence, but it has illuminated Frances’ crisis of identity and inclusion.

Greece’s fatal inaction at sea Last month, more than 600 people died when a migrant boat, the Adriana, sank in the Mediterranean. A Times investigation using satellite imagery, radio signals, sealed court documents and more than 20 interviews with survivors and officials found that hundreds of deaths could have been prevented. Greek authorities have repeatedly said that Adriana was sailing towards Italy. But the Times’ investigation shows conclusively that Adriana was moving in a loop for the past six and a half hours.

Survivors said passengers called for help and that some tried to board a tanker that had stopped to deliver drinking water, my colleagues report. These accounts contradict Greek claims that the migrants did not want to be rescued. Instead, as panic mounted, the Greek government treated the situation as a law enforcement operation, not a rescue. A diabolical class system: The passengers have collectively paid up to $3.5 million to be smuggled into Italy. Survivors said the Pakistanis were at the bottom of the ship; women and children were in the middle; and the Syrians, Palestinians, and Egyptians were in charge. Only 12 Pakistanis, out of at least 350, survived. Women and small children went down with the ship. Context: EU authorities often delay rescues for fear that aid will encourage smugglers to send more people onto increasingly flimsy boats. As European politics has tilted to the right, each new ship arrival is a potential political flashpoint.

American influence continues in Kabul Since the Taliban overthrew the Western-backed government nearly two years ago, most traces of US nation-building efforts in Afghanistan have been erased. But the cultural legacy of two decades of American occupation lives on in pool halls, video game dens, coffee shops and bookstores.

The lasting impact is most striking in Kabul, which became a center of international attention after the US invasion. Now, across Afghanistan, women are barred from high schools and colleges. But in some cafes in the capital, they can still listen to music and even mingle with men, contrary to the Taliban’s verbal edicts. Takeaway: For some members of the young urban generation, these cafes and shops are an escape from the reality of a country being rebuilt by the Taliban government, which often feels more alien to them than the Western-backed administration. LATEST NEWS Asia Pacific

Over a century ago, the Ainu, an indigenous group in Japan, lost the right to fish for salmon in a Hokkaido river. But a group representing them has sued the government to reclaim fishing rights, four years after Japan legally recognized the Ainu as an indigenous people. Some see the war as an attempt to restore the last remnants of a destroyed culture.

ARTS AND IDEAS Rahul Mishra New Collection

Designer Rahul Mishra will showcase his collection at Paris Haute Couture Week today, three years after he became the first Indian designer to do so. The theme of his show is We the People, and it centers around the embroiderers of his pieces, many of whom live in rural areas. There are also figurines of artisans sewn into the clothes. Mishra regularly designs for celebrities. In April, he made headlines for dressing actor Zendaya in a bright blue sari at the opening of the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Center in Mumbai. But weddings are an essential part of his business. He calls them red carpet events for people who aren’t famous, especially in Indian culture, where weddings often last many days and require a lot of clothing.

