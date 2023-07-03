France riots: Grandmother of teenager killed by police halts calls for calm as France sees sixth night of protests





CNN

–



The grandmother of the 17-year-old boy who was shot dead by a police officer in a Paris suburb last week has called for an end to the violence that has stretched into a sixth night since his death.

The victim’s grandmother Nahel Merzouks appealed to the protesters on Sunday, telling CNN affiliate BFMTV: They shouldn’t damage the schools, they shouldn’t break the buses, it was the mothers who take the buses.

I am tired, said the grandmother, identified by BMFTV as Nadia, adding that Nahels mother is no longer alive.

Security forces deployed more than 45,000 police and gendarmes across France on Sunday night after violent public unrest, the government said.

France’s interior ministry said 157 people were arrested overnight Sunday into Monday morning local time, after a much quieter night of violence.

Many of those arrested since the protests began on Tuesday are minors, Interior Minister Grald Darmanin said Saturday, adding that the average age of the more than 2,000 arrested is 17.

The situation across France on Sunday was less tense than Saturday, with only sporadic protests reported, according to CNN France producers.

CNN affiliate BFMTV reported that no major incidents were reported overnight.

Three policemen and gendarmes were injured, and a police station and a gendarme were attacked, BFMTV reported.

French President Emmanuel Macron will soon begin a procedure to deeply understand the cause of the unrest that has rocked France since Tuesday, a source present at the meeting between Macron and his top officials on Sunday told CNN.

Macron will meet the president of the French lower and upper houses on Monday, and on Tuesday he will meet with the 220 mayors across France who have faced violence in recent days, according to the source.

The French government will spend 20 million euros (about $21.77 million) to repair damaged municipal CCTV before the end of the summer, the French interior minister said.

Darmanin called for vigilance and determination against thugs participating in the riots.

He said he ordered the police force to avoid another drama after Nahels’ death, adding that the authorities should talk to the neighborhoods and be firm with these thugs. I think it’s a good balance.

There should be no social excuses where there are none.

Early Sunday morning, the mayor of a Paris suburb said his home was attacked, calling it an assassination attempt on his family.

At 1:30 in the morning, while I was at the city hall like the previous three nights, individuals crashed their car into my apartment before setting it on fire to burn down my house, inside which my wife and two children were sleeping. my little ones, said Mayor Vincent. Jeanbrun of LHa-les-Roses, a commune in the southern suburbs of Paris, in a statement.

In trying to protect the children and escape from the attackers, my wife and one of my children were injured.

Jeanbrun said there were no strong words to describe his emotion at the horror of this night and thanked the police and rescue services for their help.

The Crteil prosecutor’s office has classified the incident as an attempted murder, prosecutor Stphane Hardouin told reporters on Sunday.

Hardouin said the initial findings of a police investigation suggest a burning car set off to burn the pavilion, entering the Jeanbruns’ property around 1:30 a.m. local time.

Crashing into a low wall, the vehicle stopped before reaching the porch of the house. Only the front gate was hit, along with the family’s vehicle, the prosecutor said at a news conference outside the mayor’s house.

He said the mayor’s wife and two children, aged 5 and 7, fled from the back garden. During the escape, the mayor’s wife injured her leg, which appears to be broken, according to the prosecutor.

Hardouin also said that forensic police found a fire accelerant in a Coca Cola bottle. He did not specify which substance was the accelerant.

All efforts will be made to find the perpetrators and bring them to justice, the prosecutor concluded.

France has been rocked by a wave of protests following the death of Nahel, a 17-year-old of Algerian origin who was shot by a police officer in Nanterre earlier this week and whose obsequial It happened on Saturday at a mosque on the outskirts of Paris amid a heavy security presence.

The youth’s death has reignited a debate over policing in France’s marginalized communities and raised questions about whether race was a factor in his death.

A GoFundMe page in support of the family of the police officer accused of fatally shooting the teenager had reached almost 650,000 ($710,000) as of Sunday afternoon.

The site was started by a far-right TV pundit and claims the policeman was only doing his job and is now paying a heavy price for it.

The officer has been charged with voluntary manslaughter and has been remanded in custody, Nanterre’s prosecutor said earlier this week. The third passenger in the car when Nahel was shot is being questioned by police, BFMTV reported. They had left the scene after the shooting, according to French authorities.

In comparison, another crowdfunding page in support of Nahels’ mother had raised over 97,000 ($105,000) at the time of writing. The page says that Naheli leaves behind a mother torn apart by the loss of her only son. She needs our support to face the long trials that await her.

While the French government has deployed security forces and riot police across the country, unrest continued with another night of protests on Saturday.

More than 700 people were arrested across France overnight, according to an interim report from the Interior Ministry. Darmanin, the French interior minister, said 3,200 people had been arrested in the past three days.

The statement added that 45 police officers and gendarmes were injured during the night, while 74 buildings, including 26 police and gendarme stations were damaged and 577 vehicles were burnt.

The night before, more than 1,300 people were arrested and 2,560 fires were reported on public streets.

Meanwhile, China has warned its citizens in France to remain vigilant after a bus carrying a Chinese tour group in the southern city of Marseille had its windows smashed, resulting in multiple minor injuries, the country’s foreign ministry said in a statement. Sunday.

China’s Consulate General in Marseille has filed a formal complaint and asked French authorities to ensure the safety of Chinese citizens and property amid the unrest.

The ministry did not say when the incident took place or how many people were injured. He said all the tourists in the group have since left France.