International center opens to help hold Russian leadership accountable for aggression in Ukraine

THE HAGUE, Netherlands — An international center opened Monday in The Hague to support nations already building cases against top Russian leaders for the crime of aggression stemming from the country’s invasion of Ukraine.

The International Center for the Prosecution of the Crime of Aggression Against Ukraine is the latest step in a concerted worldwide effort to hold the Russian leadership criminally accountable for its war against Ukraine last year, sparking Europe’s deadliest conflict since World War II.

The center is located at the headquarters of the judicial cooperation agency of the European Union, Eurojust. It will not issue indictments or arrest warrants for suspects. Instead, it will support investigations already underway in Ukraine, Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania and Poland.

Ukrainian Attorney General Andriy Kostin said in a statement that the launch was a clear signal that the world is united and steadfast in holding the Russian regime accountable for all its crimes.

He added that unfortunately there is a gaping hole in the responsibility for the crime of aggression in the international architecture of criminal justice.

The European Union’s executive commission is funding the initiative and agreed on Monday to an initial financial support of 8.3 million euros ($9 million).

The International Criminal Court is investigating crimes in Ukraine and has issued an arrest warrant for Russian President Vladimir Putin accusing him of personal responsibility for the abductions of children from Ukraine.

The ICC’s chief prosecutor, Karim Khan, welcomed the opening, saying there is no hope of accountability “unless evidence is preserved, unless it is collected, unless it is well understood.

The ICC does not have jurisdiction to prosecute aggression in Ukraine because Russia and Ukraine have not ratified the Rome Statute that established the court.

Kostin said Kiev plans to join the court’s 123 member states.

I hope it will be ratified sooner than later and practically,” he said, “our country is ready to do so. The only question is when the parliament will be ready to vote, he said.

The United States is also not a member state of the ICC, but is supporting international efforts to bring justice to Ukraine. The newly appointed Special Prosecutor for the Crime of Aggression, Jessica Kim, will represent the US at the new center in The Hague.

Assistant Attorney General Kenneth A. Polite, Jr. told reporters that Washington last week provided the first set of evidence to an international database of crimes in Ukraine.

It will not be the last for us, he added. He declined to elaborate on the nature of the evidence.

Kostin said that Ukrainian prosecutors have already identified more than 600 missing persons suspected of involvement in the crime of aggression and have indicted 312 of them.

While countries around the world are working together to build cases, it remains unclear where they will be prosecuted. Ukraine is pushing for an international court, while others, including the United States, support a court rooted in Ukraine’s legal system but with some elements of international law.

Despite these differences, Kostin said the nations involved in the new center are united in their efforts to bring justice to the aggression.

“If the crime of aggression had not been committed. There would not have been 93,000 more incidents of war crimes,” he said.

