TCU’s Creative Work wins international acclaim





TCU is the recipient of several recent awards for its marketing and communications efforts, including work in the 150 Universitiesth the anniversary. The university earned accolades from the Council for the Advancement and Support of Education (CASE) and the University Photographers Association of America (UPAA). These international and national recognitions highlight the quality and impact of our ongoing work to tell TCUs academic story and elevate our brand. We are extremely proud of the work in our division, as well as that of our colleges and partners, said Tracy Syler-Jones, vice chancellor for TCU Marketing & Communication (MKC). Many of these award-winning projects include some of the Sesquicentennial initiatives and the national awareness campaign, which makes these very special. Our team has probably worked harder than ever this year, so I’m very pleased to see their efforts pay off. EVENT The CASE Circle of Excellence Awards showcase the work of universities around the world in advancement services, alumni relations, communications and marketing. This year, less than 15% of the 4,000 entries were recognized; only 12 of the 260 institutions in the TCU district were recognized. MKC won silver in the category of microsites for universities 150th anniversary microsite. The site, produced entirely in-house, celebrates TCUs past, present and future in one content-rich online experience. The website offers opportunities to connect anywhere by downloading digital swag, exploring the interactive timeline, reading stories, finding events to attend or even making a gift. MKC also won bronze in the environmental graphics category for its more than 400 environmental graphics installations around campus celebrating TCU 150th. These graphics, which include multi-story banners, stair signs, light pole banners and more, feature a gradient of bright colors designed specifically to showcase a modern aesthetic for the Sesquicentennial. The Anne Burnett Marion School of Medicine at TCU was awarded bronze in the student engagement category for the Burnett Brand Ambassador Program. Students help to set up

awareness of the medical school among key audiences through social media campaigns, media placements and more, while developing marketing and communication skills that are useful in their future medical careers. CULT UPAA recognizes excellence in undergraduate photography, videography and other visual storytelling with the annual and quarterly Narrative Series competitions. Entries are judged by a panel of fellow university photographers. Three projects were selected in the annual competition. He won second place in the social media category TCU in College Football

National Championship Playoff video, which commemorated the fans’ experience at TCU’s historic championship game appearance. It also won second place in the video/cinema category, it was Lead, boldly. The story of Katherine Beattie video, a mini-documentary that is part of TCU’s 150th mural campaign that recognizes alumni leaders across the country. The piece highlights how Beattie 08 is a Hollywood writer/producer who also serves as a disability advocate in the entertainment industry. Finally, TCU won third place in the video/cinema category for TCU 2022-23 Institutional Place: Top 150, which serves as TCU’s television commercial and one of its most prominent recruiting tools. The video explores values ​​important to future Gen Z students and demonstrates the university’s legacy of building leaders. It reached about 58 million viewers. In addition to UPAA’s annual awards, TCU was selected as a winner in the quarterly competition for two projects. Winning first place in the social media category was TCU celebrates Desmond Bane in Nashville video, which summarized the event celebrating graduate leader and mural subject, Bane 20. Winning fourth place in the video/cinema category was Lead, with confidence. The story of Desmond Banes video. Similar to the Beatties mini-documentary, this video captures the story of the NBA star, who uses his platform to give back to underserved youth.

