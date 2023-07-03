Jim, Bonnie Winder inducted into Babe Ruth International HOF | News, Sports, Jobs

Jim and Bonnie Winder didn’t do much celebrating Saturday afternoon at Logue Field. After their on-field ceremony to be presented with the Babe Ruth International Hall of Fame plaques in a light rain, the two went back to work.

For Jim, he was talking to the coaches of the West End 14-year-old all-star team as they prepared for the team’s first away state tournament game.

Bonnie? She walked into the concession stand and was helping take orders and serve food to hungry fans.

This epitomizes who the Winders are. Not only do they volunteer and serve in various capacities for the Babe Ruth League of the West End, but they are essentially the Babe Ruth League of the West End. Both are the face of the league.

For 41 years, Winders have been involved with the West End in all sorts of different roles. From coaching and managing, to being secretary, grounds crew, treasurer or president, the Winders have been a mainstay in the West End. And on Saturday, they were nationally recognized for that service.

“Bonnie and Jim, their life is West End Baseball. They put more time into making sure our kids have the opportunity to play the game than anyone I’ve ever met. I am honored to be here today with Jim and Bonnie.” Pennsylvania State Representative Joe Hamm said during Saturday’s ceremony before reading a citation.

The Winders become two of only 300 to be inducted into the International Babe Ruth Hall of Fame, which was first inducted in 1968. West End has two fields where its players compete, one of which is Logue Field. The other is Winder Field, named after Jim and Bonnie.

For Jim and Bonnie, the honor is even more special, as they can enter together as husband and wife, the first time a husband-wife duo has joined in the same year.

“I think it’s great because we’ve always done this together. My first two years she wasn’t (involved) until she learned to love the game and after that, we’ve always been together.” said Jim Winder. “We’ve been to nine World Series together, we got to travel to Utah, Arkansas. We’ve been everywhere and Babe Ruth has done it for us.”

“We’ve met a lot of good people, a lot of good kids,” said Bonnie Winder. “They know us.”

The Winders were inducted into the Pennsylvania Babe Ruth Hall of Fame in 2004, becoming only the second husband-and-wife team inducted. In 2014, they were inducted into the Mid-Atlantic Babe Ruth Hall of Fame, the first husband-and-wife team to earn such honors. And now in 2023, they are part of the International Babe Ruth Hall of Fame.

With Winders’ years of service, it’s not surprising to see the success West End has had overall in the Babe Ruth League.

The West End 13s placed third in the World Series last year, and the 14s placed third in the Mid-Atlantic Regionals and the 15s were state runners-up and made it to regionals.

In 2021, the 13s and 14s reached the Mid-Atlantic Regionals, the 13s reached the Mid-Atlantic Regionals in 2019 and the 14s were third in Pennsylvania. In 2018, the West End 13s, 14s, 15s and 16-18s all made it to the state championship game, the first time in Pennsylvania state history such a feat has occurred. That year 16-18ss took third in the World Series. In 2015, the West End 15s and 16-18s placed third in the World Series.

West End also saw teams place in the World Series in 2010 (14-year-olds, third), 2009 (13-year-olds, fifth), 2007 (16-year-olds, sixth) and in 2006, the 15-year-olds took home second in the World Series.

Needless to say, the West End has seen tremendous success across all age levels. And the Winders have been there every summer to watch it all happen.

“The older guys who played for us (when I first started) are now 55, 56 and they still come up to me and call me Mr. Winder.” said Jim Winder. “They appreciate us, we appreciate them. We couldn’t do it without them.”

Both Jim and Bonnie knew they had been nominated last year for the International Babe Ruth Hall of Fame, but neither imagined they would be included in their first year on the ballot. Most nominees are accepted after one or two years. And not only did they get in – you need 75% of the vote – it was unanimous.

“We knew we were up for it, but I didn’t think about how on the first ballot. It usually takes three years before they vote you out,” said Jim Winder. “But I thought ‘wow, I didn’t expect it so soon’. We were a bit emotional but I’m happy to see it happen.”

“We don’t do it for recognition, we do it because we love it.” said Bonnie Winder. “We love boys and everything.”

Jim Winder didn’t realize how long he had been involved in the West End Babe Ruth League. He recalled that his father called him when his brother was 14, asking him to help coach.

“I went out and helped him that first year and managed an all-star team that first year. I just fell in love and never left.” said Jim Winder.

It wasn’t until Jim Winder thought about it and finally realized it was going on for more than five decades with the West End.

“Until my brother turned 55, I didn’t realize how long we’d been here. … I did the math and said ‘wow, we’ve been here a long time’” Jim Winder said with a laugh. “It doesn’t look like it.”

It may not seem like more than 40 years have passed, but there is no doubt that the West End Babe Ruth League is more than happy to have the Winders offering their time and services for so long.

And a Hall of Fame induction is more than deserved for Jim and Bonnie Winder.