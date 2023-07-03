Colorado DMVs now offer driver’s licenses to undocumented immigrants and international students





On the 10th anniversary of the Colorado Community and Highway Safety Act, undocumented residents can now obtain a license at any DMV. Former Governor John Hickenlooper signed into law the Colorado Highway Safety and Community Act in 2013, which made obtaining a standard driver’s license an option for undocumented individuals and international students. But at the time only four offices offered the service, now any DMV can do it. Yerania works with Mountain dreamers and now it’s paying it forward. This is what happened to me and I don’t want it to happen to anyone else,” Yerania said. She knows war. When she arrived in Colorado in 2014 with her son just a year after the Colorado Street and Community Safety Act was signed into law. CBS

At the time, only four offices in the state offered license services to undocumented and international students. The closest to Yerania was about one to two hours away. If she forgot a document, she had to go home and start over. “I’ve had to go to the DMV five times, in Colorado that’s really important because there are people who only have to drive two hours,” Yerania said. Now all 36 state driver’s license offices will offer appointments for everyone. Pilar Carillo with Driver’s License for Everyone is excited about this change. “The most important thing is that people will have access to driver’s licenses and won’t have to wait to get an appointment,” Carillo said. The law allows all Coloradans to obtain a driver’s license or standard ID card, regardless of their status. CBS

All they have to do is provide proof of identity and Colorado residency for more than two years. Before this was available statewide, Carrillo said people would sell appointments because there wasn’t enough access, now they don’t have to wait or pay someone to get them an appointment. “People can now go and it will be less stressful,” Carillo said. Since the law in 2013, more than 250,000 residents have benefited from the program.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cbsnews.com/colorado/news/colorado-dmvs-now-offer-driver-licenses-undocumented-migrants-international-students/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos