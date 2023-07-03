International
Israelis protest at the international airport against the judicial repair plan
Thousands of Israelis blocked traffic and blocked movement at the country’s main international airport, in the latest mass demonstration over Benjamin Netanyahu’s controversial planned judicial review that has divided the nation.
JERUSALEM — Thousands of Israelis blocked traffic and disrupted movement at the country’s main international airport on Monday, the latest mass demonstration over Benjamin Netanyahu’s controversial planned judicial overhaul that has divided the nation.
Netanyahu’s governments pushing to pass several overlapping reforms in the country’s judiciary have plunged Israel into an unprecedented crisis and divided an already highly polarized country.
Protesters waving the blue-and-white Israeli national flag and blowing horns blocked the main highway outside Ben Gurion Airport’s main terminal and demonstrated inside the arrivals hall. Police said officers arrested at least four people for public nuisance.
Netanyahu and his ultra-nationalist and ultra-Orthodox political allies are pushing ahead with plans to pass some controversial changes to Israel’s judicial system, after efforts to reach a compromise with opposition lawmakers fell apart. The planned overhaul has drawn rebuke from the Biden administration and consternation from American Jews.
Netanyahu ally Simcha Rotman, who chairs parliament’s Constitution, Law and Justice Committee and has led the review, said on Monday he would introduce a bill to strip the Supreme Court of its authority to overturn rulings. of the government that he considers unreasonable this week.
That “reasonableness standard” was used by the Supreme Court earlier this year to overturn the appointment of a Netanyahu ally as interior minister because of a bribery conviction when he served in the role in the 1990s and a plea deal guilty of 2021 for fiscal evasion.
Critics say removing that standard would allow the government to adopt arbitrary decisions and give it too much power.
Last week, more than 100 Israeli air force reservists signed a letter saying they would refuse to report for duty if the government went ahead with the plan.
Netanyahu and his allies swept to power after November elections, Israel’s fifth in less than four years, all of which were largely referendums on the long-term leader’s ability to serve while on trial for corruption.
Netanyahu, whose corruption trial has dragged on for nearly three years, and his allies in his religious nationalist government say the overhaul is needed to rein in an overly intrusive judiciary and return power to elected officials.
Critics say the plan would overturn Israel’s delicate system of checks and balances and push the country toward dictatorship.
