American Financial Group and American International Group





July 3, 2023 – 1:30 p.m CINCINNATI American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE: AFG ) and American International Group, Inc. (NYSE: AIG) announced today that AFG completed the acquisition of Crop Risk Services (“CRS”) from AIG. This press release contains multimedia. Check out the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230703714254/en/ CRS is a leading general crop insurance agent based in Decatur, Illinois and the seventh largest multi-risk crop insurance provider in the United States , based on 2022 premiums. The Great American Insurance Group of American Financial Group has offered crop hail coverage since 1915 and began writing high-risk crop insurance in 1980 after Congress authorized the program. Great American’s Crop Division generated gross written premiums of approx 1.8 billion dollars in 2022 and is the fifth largest multi-risk crop insurance provider in the United States . After the transaction, Great American will remain the #5 ranked writer of US crop insurance and the largest US – participating in ownership in United States high risk crop insurance program. Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom LLP acted as legal counsel to AFG. Evercore Group LLC and Sidley Austin LLP acted as financial advisor and legal advisor, respectively, to AIG. circle American Financial Group, Inc. American Financial Group is an insurance holding company, headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio . Through its Great American Insurance Group operations, AFG is primarily engaged in property and casualty insurance, focusing on specialized commercial products for businesses. Great American Insurance Group’s roots date back to 1872 with the founding of its parent company, Great American Insurance Company. About AIG American International Group, Inc. (AIG) is a leading global insurance organization. AIG member companies provide insurance solutions that help businesses and individuals in approximately 70 countries and jurisdictions protect their assets and manage risks. AIG’s common stock is listed on the New York Stock Exchange. Additional information about AIG can be found at www.aig.com | YouTube: www.youtube.com/aig | Twitter: @AIGinsurance www.twitter.com/AIGinsurance | LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/aig. These references to additional information about AIG are provided for convenience and the information contained on such websites is not incorporated by reference into this press release. AIG is the marketing name for American International Group, Inc.’s worldwide property-casualty, life and pension and general insurance operations. For additional information, please visit our website at www.aig.com. All products and services are written or offered by affiliates or subsidiaries of American International Group, Inc. Products or services may not be available in all countries and jurisdictions and coverage is subject to signature requirements and current policy language. Non-insurance products and services may be provided by independent third parties. Some property and casualty coverage may be provided by an excess lines insurer. Excess lines insurers generally do not participate in state guarantee funds, and therefore insureds are not protected by such funds. Check out the source version at businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230703714254/en/ AFG contact:

