US advises Americans to reconsider travel to China due to arbitrary law enforcement and exit bans

The US recommended that Americans reconsider travel to China due to arbitrary enforcement of the law and exit bans and the risk of erroneous bans.

No specific cases were cited, but the advisory came after a 78-year-old American citizen was sentenced to life in prison on espionage charges in May.

It also followed last week’s passage of a sweeping Foreign Relations Law that threatens countermeasures against those deemed harmful to China’s interests.

China also recently passed a broadly worded counter-espionage law that has sent a chill through the foreign business community, with offices being raided, as well as a law to sanction foreign critics.

The government of the People’s Republic of China (PRC) arbitrarily enforces local laws, including issuing exit bans on US citizens and citizens of other countries, without a fair and transparent process under the law, the US adviser said.

US citizens traveling to or residing in the PRC could be detained without access to US consular services or information about their alleged crime, he warned.

The Council also said that Chinese authorities appear to have broad discretion to consider a wide range of documents, data, statistics or materials as state secrets and to arrest and prosecute foreign nationals for suspected espionage.

It listed a wide range of possible violations from participating in demonstrations to sending electronic messages critical of Chinese policies or even simply conducting searches in areas deemed sensitive.

Exit bans can be used to compel individuals to participate in Chinese government investigations, pressure family members to return from abroad, settle civil disputes in favor of Chinese citizens, and gain bargaining leverage. on foreign governments, the advisory said.

Similar advisories were issued for the semi-autonomous Chinese regions of Hong Kong and Macau. They were linked on Friday and emailed to reporters on Monday.

The US had issued similar advisories to its citizens in the past, but those in recent years had mostly warned of the dangers of being caught up in strict and lengthy lockdowns as China closed its borders for three years under its draconian zero-COVID policy .

China generally responds with anger to what it considers US efforts to challenge its authoritarian system led by the Communist Party. It has issued its own travel advice for the US, warning of the dangers of crime, anti-Asian discrimination and the high cost of emergency medical care.

China had no immediate response to travel advisories on Monday.

Details of the charges against accused spy John Shing-Wan Leung are not available, given China’s authoritarian political system and the ruling Communist Party’s absolute control over legal matters. Leung, who also has permanent residence in Hong Kong, was arrested in the southeastern city of Suzhou on April 15, 2021, at a time when China had closed its borders and severely restricted the movement of people within the country to control the spread of COVID-19. 19.

The warnings come as US-China relations are at their lowest level in years over trade, technology, Taiwan and human rights, although the two sides are taking some steps to improve the situation. US Secretary of State Antony Blinken made a long overdue visit to Beijing last week and Treasury Secretary Janet Yellenis made a long-awaited trip to Beijing this week. China also recently appointed a new ambassador to Washington, who presented his credentials in a meeting with President Joe Biden at the White House.

Other incidents, however, have also pointed to witnessing in the relationship. China formally protested last month after Biden called Chinese leader Xi Jinping a dictator, days after Blinkens’ visit.

Biden dropped the protest, saying his remarks would not have a negative impact on US-China relations and that he still expects to meet with Xi soon. Biden has also drawn rebuke from Beijing by making clear that the US would defend self-ruled Taiwan if China, which claims the island as its territory, attacked it.

Biden said his blunt statements about China are not something he will change much.

The administration is also under bipartisan pressure to take a tough line on China, making it one of the few issues on which most Democrats and Republicans agree.

Along with several Americans arrested, two Chinese-Australians, Cheng Lei, who previously worked for China’s state broadcaster, and writer Yang Jun, have been held since 2020 and 2019 respectively with no word on their sentencing.

Perhaps the most infamous case of arbitrary detention involved two Canadians, Michael Kovrig and Michael Spavor, who were arrested in China in 2018 shortly after Canada arrested Meng Wanzhou, the chief financial officer of Huawei Technologies and the daughter of the tech powerhouse’s founder, in an extradition in the USA. request.

They were charged with national security crimes that were never explained and released three years later after the US settled fraud charges against Meng. Many countries labeled China’s action as a hostage policy.