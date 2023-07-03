Connect with us

International

International Plastic Bag Free Day 2023: Date, Theme, History and Significance

International Plastic Bag Free Day 2023: Date, Theme, History and Significance

 


Plastic bags are everywhere, from grocery stores to retail businesses, but they pose a significant threat to our dear mother Earth. Not only do they take hundreds of years to decompose, they also cause damage to wildlife and pollute oceans and landscapes causing long-term damage to our ecosystems. However, there is a strong growing movement to ban the use of plastic bags and promote environmentally friendly alternatives.

International No Plastic Bag Day is observed every year to raise awareness about the harmful effects of single-use plastic bags on the environment. This day serves as a reminder to individuals, communities and businesses around the world to reduce their reliance on plastic bags and find more sustainable solutions.

International Plastic Bag Free Day 2023: Date and history

International Plastic Bag Free Day is celebrated every year on July 3. The initiative was started by the Bag Free World campaign, a global movement aimed at reducing the use of single-use plastic bags that inspired other parts of the world to participate in Plastic Bag Free Day. In 2008, Zero Waste Europe launched a campaign against single-use plastic bags, which was on July 3. In 2015, the European Union also adopted certain directives to reduce the use of single-use plastic bags.

The movement gained momentum over the years, with many countries implementing plastic bag bans. Today, this day is a global event observed by a large number of countries around the world.

International Plastic Bag Free Day 2023: Theme

There is no specific theme for International No Plastic Bag Day 2023. But the day aims for a plastic-free world and to encourage sustainable solutions.

Impact on our environment

Plastic bags have a wide impact on our environment. They take hundreds of years to decompose. They are a major source of pollution, causing damage to wildlife, marine life and contributing to the destruction of our ecosystem. Plastic bags, made from fossil fuels, are a significant source of greenhouse gas emissions.

Alternatives to plastic bags

Today, there are several alternatives available in the market such as paper bags, reusable cotton bags, mesh bags, etc. One of the most common alternatives are reusable bags made of canvas, cotton or other materials. These bags are strong, durable and can be used many times. Another alternative is paper bags, which are biodegradable and recyclable. Mesh bags, especially useful for carrying fruit and vegetables, are lightweight and can be washed and reused several times.

International Plastic Bag Free Day 2023: Importance

International No Plastic Bag Day aims to create a collective consciousness to take steps towards reducing plastic bag dependency and promoting sustainable alternatives. The day also encourages behavior change against the use of plastic bags to achieve a cleaner and healthier environment. The day also serves as a reminder of the harmful effects of plastic bags on the environment, wildlife and human health.

Get all business news, market news, breaking news events and latest news updates on Live Mint. Download Mint News app to get daily market updates.

Very little

Updated: 03 July 2023, 05:00 AM IST

Sources

1/ https://Google.com/

2/ https://www.livemint.com/news/india/international-plastic-bag-free-day-2023-date-theme-history-and-significance-11688337840844.html

The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

ExBUlletin

to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]

Related Topics: