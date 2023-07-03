School Assembly News Headlines for 4th July 2023: Top News, National, International, Sports





School Assembly News Headlines for 4th July 2023.

School Assembly News Headlines for July 4, 2023, are here Some of the latest news headlines from national, sports and international news are available here for students to prepare for reading the news. School Assembly News Headlines for July 4, 2023 Students will find the latest news updates for 4th July 2023 school assembly for various sectors: National News Headlines for School Assembly July 4, 2023 Ajit Pawar splits NCP and becomes Deputy Prime Minister; eight others will join the Eknath Shinde cabinet.

The Nagaland Central Tribal Council informs the Law Commission that the UCC is against the concept of India in its present form.

According to the Congress, the BJP’s washing machine in Maharashtra is on as the party’s ally NCP splits.

BJP engineered split in NCP in Maharashtra, says Opposition.

Undeterred by the crisis, Sharad Pawar vows to rebuild the party.

Next opposition meeting scheduled for July 1718 in Bengaluru: Congress.

Asked partner countries not to give space to Khalistanis, says EAM Jaishankar.

Chidambaram hits out at Himanta and says he will help if the Assam CM doesn’t poke his nose into Manipur. International News Headlines for School Assembly July 4, 2023 Floods displace 10,000 around China as Beijing gets relative relief from sweltering heat.

In protest over the Koran incident, Iran decides not to send an ambassador to Sweden.

Russia launches first drone strike in Kiev in 12 days.

Hamas allows Gazans to pose with weapons for first time.

As public discontent with the war grows, the CIA claims that Russia presents a recruiting opportunity. Sports News Headlines for School Assembly July 4, 2023 Wimbledon 2023 | Nick Kyrgios withdraws ahead of Wimbledon due to wrist injury.

PCB seeks official permission to travel to India for WC, writes to Pakistan PM: Report.

Ian Bishop says the decline of the West Indies has been gradual and even before this current group started playing.

Grace 2023 | Australia survive Stokes onslaught to win second Test amid tumult on a spicy final day.

