ASU faculty member receives international award for teaching, mentoring

Arizona State University’s School of Music, Dance and Theater recently welcomed Toby Yatso as a full-time clinical assistant professor of musical theater.

We are thrilled that after a national search, Toby Yatso has accepted our offer to join the faculty full-time, said Heather Landes, director of the School of Music, Dance and Theatre. Toby has been instrumental in the development of the musical theater program and we look forward to the future growth of our program and his excellent mentorship of our students.



Toby Yatso, 05 MM in performance, has been named full-time clinical assistant professor of musical theater.

Yatso, an ASU student with a Master's in Performance Management, has been a member of the musical theater performance faculty as a part-time lecturer since 2011.

I am deeply honored to be a faculty member of my university, said Yatso. What appeals to me most is the passion, creativity and humanity of the (School) of Music, Dance and Theater students, the devoted and brilliant colleagues of the faculty and staff, the dedicated and visionary leadership who cared for us and saw us through a shutdown and pandemic, and the vibrant and thriving community of the Phoenix metropolitan area.

Yatso said teaching has been part of his nature since high school.

I remember feeling the ecstatic desire to share ideas and borrow from others, and to understand the journey of how one went from discovering something to becoming fluent in it, Yatso said.

He said he was a lonely child and fell in love with the musical theater art form by watching musicals on VHS tapes. He was fascinated by how storytelling and the human powers of music exchange, acting and dance/movement were combined. He would practice each discipline separately, Yatso said, but he couldn’t ignore the itch to synthesize them all together at once.

The intentionality and abstractions of musical theater also gave me a way to make sense of my world at a time when few things did, and it helped me connect with my family and combat isolation, Yatso said. My favorite working definition of theater itself, trying to explain to myself, motivates my work every day to make musical theater more accessible and participatory for everyone with a story to tell or a perspective to explore, expanding its involvement, influence and impact.

Yatso has worn many hats in musical theatre, including actor/singer/dancer, director, music director, choreographer and playwright.

A long-term artist-in-residence for Phoenix Theater CompanyYatso immersed himself in a multitude of artistic projects and practices to meet the ever-changing demands of the company’s seasonal offerings.

Yatso said his prior experience allows him to contribute agility and adaptability in the ways he approaches teaching, leadership and performance, thereby providing support to students no matter what their unique definition of personal success may be. .

The flexibility I learned in my career has prepared me to be an effective musical theater professor Musical Theater and Opera and her various student artists, Yatso said. I’ve tended to embrace a vaudevillian attitude and now for something completely different, and because of that, I aim to help students solve any musical theater puzzle we can find.

Yatso is a member of Actors Guild Equity, a former artist-in-residence for the Phoenix Theater Company for over a decade, and has performed at Stray Cat Theatre, Actors Theatre, Nearly Naked Theater Company, Childsplay, and Arizona Broadway Theatre. has won six AriZoni Awards for leading roles in both plays and musicals and received 16 nominations.

Directing projects include Head Over Heels, Runaways, Triassic Park, The Valley, The Santaland Diaries, Guys and Dolls, Company, How to succeed in business without really trying, smile, Bat Boy: The Musical, Oedipus for Kids!, The Devil’s Sons From Beyond, Forbidden Broadway, The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee, A Supreme Civic Evening for Justice Sandra’s Day Okonor, strong luck, Completely RED!, Romeo & Juliet and Harry Potterconcerts with the Phoenix Symphony, as well as several showcases.

He has been an educator and trainer for musical theater training programs at Childsplay and theBay View Music Festivaland was a founding director of the Phoenix Theater Company’s Musical Theater Intensive.