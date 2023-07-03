New Zealand to sign NZ-EU Free Trade Agreement and attend NATO Summit





Prime Minister Chris Hipkins will travel to Brussels to witness New Zealand’s signing of the NZ-EU Free Trade Agreement before heading to Stockholm and the NATO Leaders Summit in Lithuania. I said trade would be a key focus for me this year and securing this deal will be a huge boost to our economy, said Chris Hipkins. This long-awaited deal will unlock access to the world’s third-largest market and provide immediate tariff savings for New Zealand’s exports to the EU of around $100 million a year when it comes into force, more than any FTA former New Zealander Chris Hipkins said. Modeling suggests exports to the European Union will increase by up to $1.8 billion per year and add up to $1.4 billion to New Zealand’s GDP per year once fully implemented. This is an important milestone towards the entry into force of this high-quality and historic free trade agreement, said Chris Hipkins. Minister for Trade and Export Growth Damien O’Connor will join the Prime Minister in Brussels to sign the agreement. EU Executive Vice President and Trade Commissioner Valdis Dombrovskis will sign the FTA on behalf of the EU, together with EU President Ursula von der Leyen. New Zealand will also sign the Horizon Europe Association Agreement, which is the European Union’s main funding framework and platform for research and innovation. It is the largest multilateral research program in the world. The link with Horizon Europe will provide new opportunities for New Zealand scientists to collaborate with European partners on research to address key global challenges such as climate change, energy and health, Chris Hipkins said. The Prime Minister will meet his Swedish counterpart, Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson, and Minister for International Development Cooperation and Foreign Trade, Johan Forssell, in Stockholm, before traveling to Lithuania for the NATO Leaders’ Summit. Participation in the Summit demonstrates the importance New Zealand attaches to its long-standing partnership with NATO. Russia’s illegal occupation of Ukraine fundamentally undermines the international rules-based system that is so important to New Zealand. It has had significant impacts on the global economy as well as New Zealand’s economic recovery, Chris Hipkins said. The summit in Vilnius gives New Zealand the opportunity to contribute our perspective to the leaders’ discussions on these issues of global importance. On the sidelines of the Summit, the Prime Minister will also hold important bilateral meetings with foreign leaders. The Prime Minister leaves New Zealand this Friday July 7 and returns on July 14, while Damien O’Connor leaves on the same day but returns on July 12. I look forward to advancing the trade and economic opportunities arising from the NZ-EU FTA and to convey our thanks to Sweden for their support throughout the negotiations, particularly during their last term as EU President, said Damien OConnor.

