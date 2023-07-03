A beacon of hope for Hounslow

Hounslow Council is supporting a major national event aimed at raising awareness of suicide prevention.

Baton Of Hope Tour is currently making its way to London after embarking on a 12-day voyage from Glasgow on Sunday, June 25.

It is set to be the biggest suicide prevention and awareness initiative the UK has ever seen. The tour aims to open a conversation about this difficult topic that will ultimately save lives.

Baton will finish his tour of the Houses of Parliament on Thursday, July 6. To mark this, Hounslow Council has joined forces with Brentford FC Community Sports Trust and West London NHS College of Wellbeing and Recovery to host a special suicide prevention conference.

The event, at Brentford FC’s Community Stadium Centre, will see health and care professionals, guests and guest speakers discuss a range of issues around suicide, including identifying the signs, the support available to people facing the crisis and how we can all play a role in suicide prevention in our municipality.

Suicide is the biggest killer of men and women under 35 in the UK.

The council and its partners will use the event to launch Hounslow’s suicide prevention campaign, using the call to action Just Say Something.

The message from the Council and its partners is simple: if you are facing a crisis or know someone who is, don’t suffer in silence – #JustSaySomething.

In Hounslow, people who are struggling to cope can contact the safe space helpline.

Hounslow Safe Space The helpline offers free and confidential support to anyone struggling, experiencing stress or feeling overwhelmed.

The service is for residents over 18 years of age and is open every day from 11:00 to 23:00.

The council is also encouraging residents of our neighborhood to opt-in Zero Suicide Alliance Suicide Training Course.

This free 20-minute online course provides guidance on how to recognize the signs someone is struggling, how to talk to them, and how to guide them to the help they need.

Hounslow Council’s cabinet member for Adult Social Care, Public Health and Transformation, Councilor Samia Chaudhary, said: “Suicide prevention in Hounslow is everyone’s responsibility. Working with a spirit of compassion, we can reach out and offer a helping hand to those people in our municipality who are struggling.

“We can all raise awareness of the help that is available. All of us can be a listening ear for someone we care about. We can all listen without judgment and let someone know we are there for them.”

Cllr Chaudhary added: “There is so much we can all do to break the stigma around suicide simply by talking about our mental health and we can all take the time to look after our mental health and wellbeing a little more.

“Most of all, if you’re dealing with a crisis or know someone who is, we can all just say something.”

Emily Donovan, Health and Wellbeing Manager at Brentford FC Community Sports Trust, said: “We are pleased to organize the Suicide; The Just Say Something event in partnership with NHS West London Wellbeing and Recovery College, and London Borough of Hounslow.

“We take a holistic approach to health and our work is focused on using the power of the Brentford symbol to normalize conversations about how we really feel.

“This event is an opportunity to improve understanding of suicide at a local level, to highlight the ongoing support being provided to residents in west London and to reflect on how we can better support our local community.”

Gail Dearing, Associate Director of Community Mental Health Services at West London NHS Trust, will be one of the baton bearers, carrying the Baton of Hope through the streets of London on one of the final legs of its nationwide journey.

Gail said: “I got involved in this crucial campaign for personal and professional reasons. I lost a friend 10 years ago to suicide and miss her every day. As a mental health social worker for many years, I have experienced the bereavement of service users all too often and know what it is like to support their families and friends during that ordeal. An important part of my role now is to ensure that support mechanisms are in place to prevent suicide across our communities in West London. We do this through our local mental health services and developing partnerships to reach more people who need support.

Suicide prevention is everyone’s business‘business s. We can all look out for each other, recognize the signs of mental distress and challenge the stigma associated with seeking mental health support.”