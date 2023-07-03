Global transport is about to get a new anti-emissions strategy





Humanity is in dangerous waters for the climateAND Secretary General Antonio Guterres said in one video message at the beginning of the last session of the KPZH. Science tells us that it is still possible to limit global temperature rise to 1.5C, but this requires a extraordinary and immediate global effortand transport, which accounts for almost three percent of global emissions, will be vital. The decisions you will make over the next few days can help us chart a safer coursehe said, urging committee members to agree on a strategy going forward. Heritage in the making Tasked with addressing environmental issues under the responsibility of the International Maritime Organization (IMO), the Committee addresses issues such as the control and prevention of pollution from ship sources covered by the International Convention for the Prevention of Pollution from Ships (MARPOL), including oil, chemicals carried in bulk, sewage, waste and emissions from ships such as air pollutants and greenhouse gas emissions. Meeting from 3 to 7 July to review ongoing efforts, the Committee is expected to adopt a strategy on greenhouse gas emissions in response to climate change and threats to biodiversity, following meetings with the IMO. This is one historical moment in which you all have a role to play, IMO Secretary-General Kitack Lim he said, encouraging states to help develop the new strategy creating ambitious targets that will put transport on a clear trajectory to phase out greenhouse gas emissions. The 2023 strategy will be your legacy, for which your children and grandchildren will be grateful, he said. The time for the IMO to demonstrate its global leadership is now. The revised strategy is expected to set the way forward for possible technical and economic measures to be further developed by the IMO. Biodiversity and the marine future Underlining the importance of concrete legal measures for the design of biodiversity, he recalled that almost two decades of discussion had led to the landmarkConvention on Biodiversity (CBD)approved at UN headquarters on June 19, 2023. Together withThe Kunming-Montreal Global Framework for Biodiversityapproved last December and ongoing negotiations for a new legally binding instrument to tackle plastic pollution, he said there is no doubt that your Committee’s efforts to ensure a greener, more equitable and sustainable maritime future it matters more than ever before. Committee for the Protection of the Marine Environment The 80th session of the MPEC will address a number of challenges, including: Tackling climate change: Reducing greenhouse gas emissions from ships, including adopting a revised global strategy

Energy efficiency of ships

Ballast water management

Management of biological pollution, including the adoption of revised guidelines

Designations of sensitive marine areas

Underwater noise, including revised guidelines

Treatment of marine waste

Ship-to-ship transfers, including a proposed resolution

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://news.un.org/en/story/2023/07/1138317 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos