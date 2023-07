PMP Strategy continues international expansion in Dubai and Seattle – News – PMP Strategy

At PMP Strategy, we’re making a bold move to celebrate our 20thth anniversary. After opening our office in Luxembourg in March, we now expand our global footprint by opening offices in Dubai and Seattle. These new additions reinforce our strategy to focus on three key markets: Europe (joining Brussels, London, Luxembourg, Madrid and Paris), MEA (joining Casablanca) and North America (joining Montreal and Toronto). The Middle East, a region experiencing rapid growth and investment diversification, is a key focus for the PMP Strategy. With our offices in Dubai and Casablanca, we are well positioned to support all our clients’ activities across the MEA region, said Gilles Vaqu, President and Managing Director of PMP Strategy. “Increasing investments in sectors where the PMP Strategy shines, such as renewable energies, transport, mobility and logistics, future agriculture, telecommunications infrastructure, technology and software, fintech and financial services, all industries of the future, to” addressed The pressing issue of decarbonisation requires a strong local presence”. “Furthermore, Seattle is recognized as an undisputed hub for technology, infrastructure and IT, and with a young team highly experienced in digital, data and customer experience, it complements our European expertise in these critical topics, with the added advantage of a well-credentialed team on the west coast. This office serves as our logical first step in the United States, where we are already very active in telecommunications with significant experience in private equity and infrastructure funds. Stay tuned for more exciting news about our developments in North America.” The depth and breadth of sectoral expertise of the PMP Strategy have been expanded into four focus areas: Telecom, Media and Technology, Transport and Mobility, Energy and Industry Decarbonisation and Financial Services and Insurance. With a team of over 150 specialist consultants and an extensive network of expert advisors, we are established as trusted partners to C-suites for various projects including Strategy & Transformation, Private Equity, Digital, Data and Customer Experience , and Consulting and CFO Integrated CSR-ESG Performance. At PMP Strategy, we build lasting relationships with our clients by working collaboratively to find tailored and innovative solutions to the challenges they face. In addition to our sector expertise, our commitment to diversity, people-centricity and openness are the foundations of our success and remain an integral part of our entrepreneurial practice. Press contact:

Jennifer Campbell

Director of Communications

This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

+33 6 47 60 09 48

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://pmpstrategy.com/en/insights/news/item/1174-pmp-strategy-continues-international-expansion-with-2-new-offices The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos