Jess Ferreira becomes the first American with an international hat trick in a dominant US victory

Jess Ferreira became the first American to score an international hat trick in consecutive games and the United States advanced to the CONCACAF Gold Cup quarterfinals with a 6-0 rout of Trinidad and Tobago on Sunday night.

Ferreira scored in the 14th and 38th minutes against 101st-ranked Trinidad, then converted a free kick in the third minute of first-half stoppage time.

“The intensity with which the team is coming out is helping me get on the field,” said Ferreira. “We’re all working together. We’re all defending together. We’re all attacking together.”

Cade Cowell scored in the 66th, four minutes after coming on, and Gianluca Busio in the 79th the first international goal for both. Brandon Vzquez added his third goal in the fifth minute of stoppage time as the Americans no. 11 won by six goals for the second game in a row.

The 22-year-old son of former Colombian midfielder David Ferreira, Jess Ferreira joined Landon Donovan as the only Americans with three hat tricks. Twelve of Ferreira’s 14 international goals have come against Caribbean nations, including four against Grenada in June 2022 and three against St. Kitts and Nevis on Wednesday.

“When I see his movement and his confidence in the penalty box, you can tell the game has slowed down for him,” USA interim coach BJ Callaghan said. “All the work that he’s doing, leading our defensive line, going down, helping to set up the game, to me he’s putting in a really complete tournament.”

The USA won Group A on goal difference over Jamaica and advanced to a quarterfinal in Cincinnati on July 9 against Canada, Guatemala or Guadeloupe. The Americans have 40 wins, one loss and five draws in the Gold Cup group stage

The USA won its group for the 16th time in 17 Gold Cups, along with a runner-up finish to Panama in 2011. In front of a crowd of 40,243, the Americans defeated T&T 23-9.

Trinidad was eliminated, finishing with a win over St. Kitts and a couple of losses. The Soca Warriors denied the USA a trip to the 2018 World Cup with a home win.

Ferreira put the USA ahead in the 14th minute. Cristian Roldan passed the ball to DeJuan Jones, who cut to Ferreira. He set up the ball and slotted it in from close range from the penalty spot.

Ferreira doubled the lead in the 38th when goalkeeper Marvin Phillip deflected his initial shot and Ferreira headed the ball into the feet of defender Sheldon Bateau.

Guatemalan referee Mario Escobar awarded the penalty when Alvin Jones pulled down Djordje Mihailovic and Ferreira sent his shot to the left of Phillips.

Goalkeeper Matt Turner, defender Miles Robinson and Roldan were inserted into the starting line-up in place of Sean Johnson, Matt Miazga and Cowell.

Midfielder Alan Soora missed the game with a right hamstring strain and will be replaced in the squad. Midfielder Aidan Morris was allowed to leave camp for what the U.S. Soccer Federation said were personal reasons.

Jamaica, who drew 1-1 with the USA, advanced with a 5-0 win over St. Kitts in Santa Clara, California. The Reggae Boyz went ahead with an own goal from goalkeeper Julani Archibald, then got goals from Jonathan Russell, DiShon Bernard, Daniel Johnson and Cory Burke.