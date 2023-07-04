International
Jess Ferreira becomes the first American with an international hat trick in a dominant US victory
Jess Ferreira became the first American to score an international hat trick in consecutive games and the United States advanced to the CONCACAF Gold Cup quarterfinals with a 6-0 rout of Trinidad and Tobago on Sunday night.
Ferreira scored in the 14th and 38th minutes against 101st-ranked Trinidad, then converted a free kick in the third minute of first-half stoppage time.
“The intensity with which the team is coming out is helping me get on the field,” said Ferreira. “We’re all working together. We’re all defending together. We’re all attacking together.”
CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM
Cade Cowell scored in the 66th, four minutes after coming on, and Gianluca Busio in the 79th the first international goal for both. Brandon Vzquez added his third goal in the fifth minute of stoppage time as the Americans no. 11 won by six goals for the second game in a row.
The 22-year-old son of former Colombian midfielder David Ferreira, Jess Ferreira joined Landon Donovan as the only Americans with three hat tricks. Twelve of Ferreira’s 14 international goals have come against Caribbean nations, including four against Grenada in June 2022 and three against St. Kitts and Nevis on Wednesday.
“When I see his movement and his confidence in the penalty box, you can tell the game has slowed down for him,” USA interim coach BJ Callaghan said. “All the work that he’s doing, leading our defensive line, going down, helping to set up the game, to me he’s putting in a really complete tournament.”
The USA won Group A on goal difference over Jamaica and advanced to a quarterfinal in Cincinnati on July 9 against Canada, Guatemala or Guadeloupe. The Americans have 40 wins, one loss and five draws in the Gold Cup group stage
LIONEL MESSI DID NOT CHOOSE INTER MIAMI TO GO ON VACATION, SAYS NEW MANAGER
The USA won its group for the 16th time in 17 Gold Cups, along with a runner-up finish to Panama in 2011. In front of a crowd of 40,243, the Americans defeated T&T 23-9.
Trinidad was eliminated, finishing with a win over St. Kitts and a couple of losses. The Soca Warriors denied the USA a trip to the 2018 World Cup with a home win.
Ferreira put the USA ahead in the 14th minute. Cristian Roldan passed the ball to DeJuan Jones, who cut to Ferreira. He set up the ball and slotted it in from close range from the penalty spot.
Ferreira doubled the lead in the 38th when goalkeeper Marvin Phillip deflected his initial shot and Ferreira headed the ball into the feet of defender Sheldon Bateau.
Guatemalan referee Mario Escobar awarded the penalty when Alvin Jones pulled down Djordje Mihailovic and Ferreira sent his shot to the left of Phillips.
CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP
Goalkeeper Matt Turner, defender Miles Robinson and Roldan were inserted into the starting line-up in place of Sean Johnson, Matt Miazga and Cowell.
Midfielder Alan Soora missed the game with a right hamstring strain and will be replaced in the squad. Midfielder Aidan Morris was allowed to leave camp for what the U.S. Soccer Federation said were personal reasons.
Jamaica, who drew 1-1 with the USA, advanced with a 5-0 win over St. Kitts in Santa Clara, California. The Reggae Boyz went ahead with an own goal from goalkeeper Julani Archibald, then got goals from Jonathan Russell, DiShon Bernard, Daniel Johnson and Cory Burke.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.foxnews.com/sports/jesus-ferreira-first-american-back-to-back-hat-tricks-united-states-routs-trinidad-tobago
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Jess Ferreira becomes the first American with an international hat trick in a dominant US victory
- Former Nittany Lion returns as assistant coach of men’s hockey
- Sewing at the edge of darkness
- PMP Strategy continues international expansion in Dubai and Seattle – News – PMP Strategy
- Green economy, safety front and center as Indonesian and Australian leaders meet in Sydney
- Unprecedented fish deaths in Britain’s hottest June on record
- May 9 and the Cult of Imran Khan
- Prime Minister Modi will chair the SCO summit virtually today. Putin, Xi Jinping and Shehbaz Sharif will be present
- Donald Trump supporter is ready to be Ron DeSantis’ running mate – SheKnows
- Leaked operation confirms Erdogan’s support for Hamas front organizations
- One of Kevin Spaceys’ accusers describes the Oscar-winning actor as a slippery, sneaky predator to be avoided
- Rakul Preet Proves Less is More in Basic Bodycon Slit Dress, Pearl Necklace