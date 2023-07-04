International
ESA – European satellite struck by lightning
03/07/2023
The first satellite instrument capable of continuously detecting lightning across Europe and Africa is now powered up. New animations from the innovative Lighting Imager confirm that the instrument will revolutionize the detection and forecasting of severe storms.
ESA together with the European Organization for the Exploitation of Meteorological Satellites (Eumetsat) have today released the first animations from the Lightning Imager on board the first Third Generation Meteosat satellite, which launched on December 13, 2022.
The Lightning Imager, built by Leonardo, can continuously detect rapid flashes of light in the Earth’s atmosphere either day or night from a distance of 36,000 km. The instrument has four cameras covering Europe, Africa, the Middle East and parts of South America. Each camera can capture up to 1,000 images per second and will continuously monitor lightning activity from space.
Each animation contains a sequence of images created by collecting one minute’s worth of lightning measurements, superimposed on a single image of Earth by the Lightning Imager.
Data from the Lightning Imager will give weather forecasters greater confidence in their predictions of severe thunderstorms, especially in remote regions and oceans where lightning detection capabilities are limited.
Simonetta Cheli, Director of Earth Observation Programs at ESA, commented on the instrument’s outstanding capabilities: The animations show the instruments’ ability to accurately and effectively detect lightning activity across the cameras’ field of view, which covers 84% of the disk of the earth.
ESA and Eumetsat, together with European industrial partners, are ensuring that the benefits of highly innovative new technology are felt by communities and economic sectors in Europe and beyond.
The detection and analysis of lightning data will provide valuable support for the study of short-term weather forecasts and for understanding the consequences of such phenomena on climate change. At the same time, the Lightning Imager will also play a key role in air traffic safety, given that lightning poses a high risk to onboard instruments.
Eumetsat CEO Phil Evans commented, severe storms are often preceded by sudden changes in lightning activity. By observing these changes in activity, Lightning Imager data will give weather forecasters additional confidence in their predictions of severe thunderstorms.
When this data is used in conjunction with the high-resolution data from the Flexible Composite Imager, weather forecasters will be better able to track the development of severe storms and have a longer time to warn authorities and communities.
Leonardo Project Engineering Manager for the Lightning Imager, Guia Pastorini, added, The Lightning Imager has four cameras and each of them can capture 1,000 images per second, day and night, detecting even a single lightning bolt faster than a blink of an eye. the eyes.
Thanks to specific algorithms, the data is processed on board to send only useful information to Earth, supporting the development of more accurate weather forecasts, as well as contributing to the study of weather phenomena and air transport safety.
Together with ESA and Eumetsat, and coordinating an international industrial team, Leonardo has been working on this extraordinary technology for 10 years, and today we are very proud to present the images of the first European lightning hunter, the only one in the world with these unique. the shows.
While the animations are the first initial output from the Lightning Imager, the Meteosat Third Generation Imager is currently undergoing its commissioning phase during which the instruments are calibrated and the data validated. Data from the Lightning Imager will be available for operational use in early 2024 with increased sensitivity.
The MTG satellites are built by a large consortium of European industries, led by Thales Alenia Space in collaboration with OHB. The ground-breaking Lightning imager was developed by Leonardo in Italy, while Telespazio provides launch and on-orbit services to Eumetsat.
Use all MTG Lightning Imager animations here.
About Meteosat’s third-generation imager
The Meteosat Third Generation-Imager is the first of six satellites that form the complete MTG system, which will provide critical data for short-term and early detection of potential extreme weather events over the next 20 years. At full operations, the mission will consist of two MTG-I satellites and one MTG Sounding (MTG-S) satellite working together.
Images from the satellites’ other main Earth observation instrument, the Flexible Combined Imager, were released earlier this year.
The MTG-S sounder satellites, a first for Meteosat, will carry an infrared sounder and a visible-to-infrared ultraviolet spectrometer.
By monitoring atmospheric instability in three dimensions across clouds, the sounder will provide a major step forward for early warnings of severe storms and is expected to provide unique information from geostationary orbit on ozone, carbon monoxide and volcanic ash composition within the atmosphere.
