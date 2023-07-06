Biden supported NATO expansion, but it won’t be easy





President Biden welcomed Sweden’s Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson to the White House today to emphasize America’s support for the swift admission of the Nordic countries to NATO. Sweden’s entry into NATO would be a significant blow to President Vladimir Putin of Russia, who has sought to halt the alliance’s expansion. Sweden broke with decades of neutrality when it sought to join after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine last year. But as the alliance prepares for a show of unity at a summit in Lithuania next week, the only major obstacle is President Recep Tayyip Erdogan of Turkey, a NATO ally. He was able to block Sweden because admission requires unanimous consent. Erdogan’s objection centers on his accusation that Sweden has harbored Kurdish expatriates and refugees linked to what Turkey considers a terrorist group. The United States has tried to placate the Turkish leader, including supporting the sale of new F-16 fighter jets to Turkey, but Erdogan has not budged. (The burning of a Koran in Stockholm last week may further complicate matters.)

My colleague Michael Crowley, who covers diplomacy, told me that Sweden’s acquiescence remained more likely than not in the long run, but that Erdogan’s opposition should not be seen as half-hearted. Erdogan has a history of making a fuss about things like this, especially in the context of NATO, and in the end he accepts a deal in exchange for things he wants, Michael said. The expectation is that this will happen here. The only problem is: That’s what people were telling me their expectation was a year ago, and it still hasn’t budged.

The race is on to build AI bots for businesses In less than a year, ChatGPT has helped change the way office work is done. Developers, for example, have turned to the product to debug or fix code when stuck, speeding up the creation process. But companies have also grown wary of sharing their internal data with a public chatbot.

This realization has created an opening for tech companies, which are racing to build and sell AI robots that can be designed to suit customers’ needs. Some of the products generate code and others analyze documents or summarize meetings. More top news Ukraine: The Russia war has divided Republican candidates between those who see a global role for the US and those who are more isolationist. This is where they all stand.

Washington: The Secret Service is investigating who brought cocaine into a White House guest lobby.

Angels: About 15,000 hotel workers went on strike Sunday as thousands of tourists, wedding guests and visitors arrived over the Fourth of July holiday weekend.

Climate: The US approved the construction of up to 98 wind turbine generators off the coast of Atlantic City, NJ.

New York: Yusef Salaam, one of the Central Park Five, was declared the winner of the Democratic primary for a Harlem City Council seat.

New York: Bill de Blasio, the former mayor of New York City, and his wife, Chirlane McCray, are separating. In an interview, they talked about how things unraveled.

Vandalism: A man seen on video using his keys to inscribe his love for his girlfriend on a wall at the Colosseum in Rome has written a letter of apology.

A Wham! documentary Remember Wham!? In 1984, the group released the infectious pop anthem Wake me up before you go-Go, which became an instant hit. Heartthrob George Michael, who died in 2016, and Andrew Ridgeley are the subjects of Wham!, a documentary released today on Netflix. The film chronicles the bands rise to pop stardom from 1982 to 1986. Unlike the bands that broke up acrimoniously, Wham! there were no ups and downs. It was just an increase and they called it a day, the filmmaker said. Read Wesley Morriss review.

Can anyone stop Djokovic? Wimbledon kicked off this week on the famous grass courts of the All England Club. The men’s clear favorite is Novak Djokovic, who has 86 Wimbledon wins more than the rest of the top 20 players combined. This year, his most anticipated challenger is Carlos Alcaraz, who at the age of 20 is already ranked number one in the world. Alcaraz has spent much of the last month training and watching videos of Andy Murray in a bid to improve his ability on grass, the sport’s most unusual surface. On the women’s side, there are three big names to watch: Iga Swiatek, Aryna Sabalenka and Elena Rybakina. For Sabalenka, something bigger is looming over the tournament: She is from Belarus and was banned from Wimbledon in recent years following the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Do you want stains? There’s a tattoo for that They have been called imperfect, been bullied in the schoolyard and covered in makeup. But in recent years, stains have become all the rage. Some people, inspired by the latest TikTok beauty obsession, have even chosen to tattoo their faces with fake sun kisses.

The ink is semi-permanent and lasts about eight months to two years and, unlike natural spots, you can choose whether your spots look like spots, hearts, stars or astrological signs. Have a nice evening. Thanks for reading. I’ll be back tomorrow. MATTHEW Sign up here to receive this newsletter in your inbox. We welcome your comments. Write to us at [email protected].

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nytimes.com/2023/07/05/briefing/biden-sweden-nato-business-ai.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos