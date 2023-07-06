International
Biden wants Sweden admitted to NATO now. What is the real reason for the delay? : NPR
President Biden is meeting with Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson as the White House works to persuade Turkey to approve Sweden’s NATO membership. A meeting of NATO members is scheduled for next week.
MICHEL MARTIN, host:
The leaders of the NATO countries go to their annual meeting. It will be held in Lithuania next week, focusing once again on Russia’s war against Ukraine.
ROB SCHMITZ, host:
Sweden wants to join the alliance, whose nations have pledged to defend each other against outside attacks. But one of NATO’s allies, Turkey, has blocked that application for more than a year.
MARTIN: President Biden is meeting with the Prime Minister of Sweden, Ulf Kristersson, to talk about that today. And NPR White House reporter Deepa Shivaram will be watching.
Deepa, good morning.
DEEPA SHIVARAM, BYLINE: Hey, good morning.
MARTIN: So let’s start with why Sweden wants to join NATO and why it’s taking so long to ratify that request.
SCHMITZ: Yes. It all started a little over a year ago. Sweden has long been a neutral country, but that changed after Russia invaded Ukraine. And it was then that both Sweden and Finland applied for NATO membership. The war essentially caused public opinion in Sweden to change to support joining this military alliance. And all countries belonging to NATO must ratify each new member. Finland was approved earlier this year, but for Sweden, Turkey is a major hurdle. They claim that Sweden is harboring Kurdish separatists whom Turkey has labeled as terrorists. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan wants Sweden to extradite more than 100 people for this.
And above all, there was an incident last week in Stockholm. An Iraqi man living in Sweden burned the Koran, which is the Muslim holy book, outside a mosque. The man reportedly had a permit for the demonstration because Swedish courts have said denying it would infringe on freedom of speech. But there have been massive protests and backlash since it happened, and the Swedish Foreign Ministry has condemned the burning. But, of course, many Muslim countries are seeing this as religious hatred, and that includes Turkey. Erdogan has also condemned this, and it has all been a complicated and already long conflict.
MARTIN: So for President Biden and, you know, for a number of other Western leaders, it’s been a priority to try to keep NATO strong and united in the face of Russian aggression. So what has the White House done to try to speed up Sweden’s ratification?
SHIVARAM: The administration has been in talks with Turkey, trying to sway them for months. This includes national security adviser Jake Sullivan traveling to Istanbul, Secretary of State Antony Blinken meeting with his Turkish counterpart. And other NATO countries have also put pressure on Turkey. And there have also been talks about these F-16 fighter jets. Turkey has been trying to get them from the US for years. In May, President Biden spoke with Erdogan, and later after that conversation, Biden publicly linked the two issues, securing the approval of the F-16 and Sweden in NATO. John Herbst, a former US ambassador to Ukraine, told reporters last week that he thinks the jets should be in play now.
(ARCHIVED SOUND RECORDING)
JOHN HERBST: I think the administration could do more to provide Erdogan with F-16s as part of a deal, and that could be a deciding factor.
SHIVARAM: But to move forward, Congress has to approve. And Democratic Sen. Bob Menendez, who chairs the Foreign Relations Committee, has said he is concerned about Turkey’s human rights record. So the way forward for this whole thing is a bit unclear.
MARTIN: So that brings us to this meeting today. What are Biden and Kristersson expected to talk about?
SHIVARAM: The focus today will undoubtedly be on NATO and the effort to speed up this ongoing process for Sweden’s ratification. The White House says they will talk about Russia, relations with China and climate change as well. And then on Sunday, the president’s travels begin. He first left for London, where he will meet with King Charles, then for the NATO summit. And then, after that summit, Biden will wrap up his trip to Finland, NATO’s newest member, to meet with Nordic leaders.
MARTIN: This is NPR’s Deepa Shivaram. Deepa, thank you.
SHIVARAM: Thank you.
Copyright © 2023 NPR. All rights reserved. Visit our website terms of use and permission pages at www.npr.org for more information.
NPR transcripts are created on a rush timeline by an NPR contractor. This text may not be in its final form and may be updated or revised in the future. Accuracy and availability may vary. The authoritative recording of NPR programming is the audio recording.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.npr.org/2023/07/05/1185979561/biden-wants-sweden-admitted-to-nato-now-whats-the-real-reason-for-the-delay
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Trump hits out at Biden family and media over White House cocaine discovery
- What is the G21? Why did PM Modi push for this?
- Forrest Gump actor Michael Humphreys looks unrecognizable in recent photo
- Biden wants Sweden admitted to NATO now. What is the real reason for the delay? : NPR
- UK sells government bonds at highest yield since 2007
- ‘Amitabh Bachchan stood up with folded hands, said I’ll give you your money back ASAP’: Aanjjan Srivastav recalls ABCL’s difficult days
- Quadri drops, Mati and Omotayo rise in the ITTF ranking
- Asm. Kelles touts Fashion Act at Global Fashion Summit
- Biden supported NATO expansion, but it won’t be easy
- M5.8 earthquake strikes Chile-Argentina border region: USGS
- Best Actor Predictions – IndieWire
- Treasury issues guidance on transition from interbank offer rates to other benchmark rates for foreign bank interest rates