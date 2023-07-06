Biden wants Sweden admitted to NATO now. What is the real reason for the delay? : NPR

President Biden is meeting with Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson as the White House works to persuade Turkey to approve Sweden’s NATO membership. A meeting of NATO members is scheduled for next week.

MICHEL MARTIN, host:

The leaders of the NATO countries go to their annual meeting. It will be held in Lithuania next week, focusing once again on Russia’s war against Ukraine.

ROB SCHMITZ, host:

Sweden wants to join the alliance, whose nations have pledged to defend each other against outside attacks. But one of NATO’s allies, Turkey, has blocked that application for more than a year.

MARTIN: President Biden is meeting with the Prime Minister of Sweden, Ulf Kristersson, to talk about that today. And NPR White House reporter Deepa Shivaram will be watching.

Deepa, good morning.

DEEPA SHIVARAM, BYLINE: Hey, good morning.

MARTIN: So let’s start with why Sweden wants to join NATO and why it’s taking so long to ratify that request.

SCHMITZ: Yes. It all started a little over a year ago. Sweden has long been a neutral country, but that changed after Russia invaded Ukraine. And it was then that both Sweden and Finland applied for NATO membership. The war essentially caused public opinion in Sweden to change to support joining this military alliance. And all countries belonging to NATO must ratify each new member. Finland was approved earlier this year, but for Sweden, Turkey is a major hurdle. They claim that Sweden is harboring Kurdish separatists whom Turkey has labeled as terrorists. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan wants Sweden to extradite more than 100 people for this.

And above all, there was an incident last week in Stockholm. An Iraqi man living in Sweden burned the Koran, which is the Muslim holy book, outside a mosque. The man reportedly had a permit for the demonstration because Swedish courts have said denying it would infringe on freedom of speech. But there have been massive protests and backlash since it happened, and the Swedish Foreign Ministry has condemned the burning. But, of course, many Muslim countries are seeing this as religious hatred, and that includes Turkey. Erdogan has also condemned this, and it has all been a complicated and already long conflict.

MARTIN: So for President Biden and, you know, for a number of other Western leaders, it’s been a priority to try to keep NATO strong and united in the face of Russian aggression. So what has the White House done to try to speed up Sweden’s ratification?

SHIVARAM: The administration has been in talks with Turkey, trying to sway them for months. This includes national security adviser Jake Sullivan traveling to Istanbul, Secretary of State Antony Blinken meeting with his Turkish counterpart. And other NATO countries have also put pressure on Turkey. And there have also been talks about these F-16 fighter jets. Turkey has been trying to get them from the US for years. In May, President Biden spoke with Erdogan, and later after that conversation, Biden publicly linked the two issues, securing the approval of the F-16 and Sweden in NATO. John Herbst, a former US ambassador to Ukraine, told reporters last week that he thinks the jets should be in play now.

(ARCHIVED SOUND RECORDING)

JOHN HERBST: I think the administration could do more to provide Erdogan with F-16s as part of a deal, and that could be a deciding factor.

SHIVARAM: But to move forward, Congress has to approve. And Democratic Sen. Bob Menendez, who chairs the Foreign Relations Committee, has said he is concerned about Turkey’s human rights record. So the way forward for this whole thing is a bit unclear.

MARTIN: So that brings us to this meeting today. What are Biden and Kristersson expected to talk about?

SHIVARAM: The focus today will undoubtedly be on NATO and the effort to speed up this ongoing process for Sweden’s ratification. The White House says they will talk about Russia, relations with China and climate change as well. And then on Sunday, the president’s travels begin. He first left for London, where he will meet with King Charles, then for the NATO summit. And then, after that summit, Biden will wrap up his trip to Finland, NATO’s newest member, to meet with Nordic leaders.

MARTIN: This is NPR’s Deepa Shivaram. Deepa, thank you.

SHIVARAM: Thank you.

