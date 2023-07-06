International
Celebrating the 75th birthday of the NHS at North Bristol NHS Trust
This is an important day, marking the 75th anniversary of all the dedicated staff who decided to join the National Health Service, which was introduced to provide healthcare for all, regardless of their circumstances. This compassion and commitment to helping others is what all our staff have in common as NHS professionals.
Southmead Hospital Charity and Gloucestershire Cricket Club
We were visited today by Will Brown, CEO of Gloucestershire Cricket Club, along with some key players who presented our staff with a birthday card which will remain in our atrium at Brunel for staff and visitors to sign. Will gave a moving speech about his personal experience as a patient recently here at NBT where our staff treated him after an accident where he broke part of his neck – you can read Will’s story here. It’s stories like Will’s that make our staff so proud every day of the work we all do to serve our local community, and we’re delighted to announce that Gloucestershire Cricket Club has chosen Southmead Hospital Charity as one of its partnerships their charity for this year. . They have also supported the NHS birthday by providing their official mascot, G-Rilla, to offer happy hugs to NHS staff and visitors this week, which has already had a great response!
Birthday cards have also been distributed to all our Trust locations including Women and Children, Pathology, Teaching and Research, Cossham, Bristol Center for Enablement, Frenchay, Weston and South Bristol Dialysis Unit for people to sign.
NBT colleagues represent the Trust at London events
Colleagues from NBT represented the Trust in London today at a service at Westminster Abbey and a reception at 10 Downing Street to mark the NHS turning 75.
The two events were held to celebrate NHS workers and volunteers who have contributed to NHS services, as well as to mark the 75th anniversary of the foundation of the NHS.
The reception at 10 Downing Street included guests being greeted by Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and other government political leaders and attended by Omar Bah, Team Leader of Facilities.
Nida Digma, Stroke and Neurology Practice Development Nurse; Volunteer Stewart Howes; Tony Hudgell, Director of Operational Assets and Facilities; Sandro Mangino, a Healthcare Assistant based at Gate 33B Urology; and Sanjoy Shah, Deputy Chief Medical Officer, attended the Westminster Abbey service.
Colleagues have described being invited to attend today’s events as a great privilege and honor and how they felt so proud to represent NBT.
Stories of our staff and services
The NHS is about people, so this week some of our staff have shared their stories about their journey within the NHS, as well as their aspirations for the future of the NHS. You can see the first story by Owen Dunkley of Medical Records here, and we’ll share more throughout the week. As well as sharing some of our history, we’ve also highlighted some of the innovative practices that are taking the NHS into the future.
INNOVATION
The NHS has been a world leader in healthcare innovation for the past 75 years as it has developed to meet the needs of patients and I am so proud that NBT continues to be part of this forward thinking approach.
Robotics is being used clinically in our Trust, from procedures using robotic devices to tiny pill-sized cameras used to help detect pathology. Our three surgical robots, two of which were funded by Southmead Hospital Charity, have been used in cancer, colorectal, urology surgery and have recently expanded to include gynaecology. The advantages of the robot are that we can offer treatment to our patients that is less invasive and means a shorter hospital stay after the procedure which greatly improves outcomes. Our colorectal surgical team recently celebrated their 100th procedure (pictured) which is a fantastic achievement, whilst our Urology department has performed over 3000 procedures since 2014, congratulations to everyone involved in the achievement these incredible moments. I am very excited to see how we continue to develop our robotic surgery services in the future.
It is not only clinical areas where robotics are being used, these innovations can also be seen in areas such as Facilities. Our 12 automated guided vehicles (AGVs) at Brunel carry out approximately 9,000 jobs a month, assisting our janitorial team and with manual handling tasks to help keep our hospital running behind the scenes.
These examples are just a few of the ways in which NBT continues to help lead the way in healthcare innovation. I know there is a lot of work being done at NBT to help improve every area of our faith and I want to say a sincere thank you for these efforts.
EXPO Experience staff and activities
We have been promoting various aspects of our staff experience offering, including our Psychologists and Staff Wellbeing Team, as well as our Sustainability Team sharing information about our commitment to Carbon Net Zero by 2030. There have also been many musical performances by local performers, volunteer pianists and the Horfield Primary School Choir. Our therapy dogs have also brought joy to staff and visitors, and our Women’s and Children’s Health Division held a garden party.
|
