Statement by Paulo Pinheiro, Chairman of the Independent International Commission of Inquiry on the Syrian Arab Republic

As we speak today here in Geneva, people living in Syria’s earthquake-ravaged northwest remain the target of air and ground attacks, while the continuation of the aid they critically need is at risk. In just five days, the current Security Council authorization for cross-border assistance in the area is due to be renewed.

Millions of people in Idlib have been displaced several times since 2011. For them, it is unacceptable to leave humanitarian access entirely under the control of the parties to the conflict who have blocked aid in the past.1 We emphasize the necessity to listen to the Secretary General’s call for a 12-month continuation of assistance at border crossings with Turkey.2 There is an urgent need to re-examine the way the UN and the international community are handling their predicament, to ensure predictable and sustainable aid flows in the future.

In northeastern Syria, some 51,600 people, mostly women and children, remain interned in appalling conditions in the Hawl and Rawj camps, where aid is also sorely lacking. We welcome repatriations, mostly of women and children, from over a dozen countries3 around the world, since the beginning of the year, and the release of the Syrians as well. Such rhythm repatriations and voluntary releases must be acceleratedgiven the conditions in the camps and the illegality of the detention.

Last month, the local administration there announced, somewhat reluctantly, that it planned to start trials against the roughly 10,000 suspected Daesh members it was arresting. We have long called for member states to take back their nationals and, where appropriate, hold them accountable through fair trials. This remains the best course of action while ensuring compliance with non-refoulement obligations.

Daesh still poses a threat to civilians in Syria, including their alleged involvement in recent IED attacks and the killings of dozens of civilians who harvested truffles in the northeastern desert, many of whom were shot at point blank range.

Syrian civilians have also been killed in other suspected Syrian, Russian, Israeli, Jordanian, Turkish and US strikes in recent months. As we have systematically insisted, all parties must take all possible precautions to minimize harm to civilians. All indiscriminate and direct attacks on civilians and civilian objects, in particular attacks on objects necessary for the survival of the civilian population, must be stopped immediately.

The Commission takes into account The decision of the League of Arab States on the readmission of Syria this spring. The focus seems to have been mainly on the challenges of dealing with the Captagon trade, Syrian refugees and the fight against terrorism. We were shocked to see little reference to human rights concerns, which are the root causes of this conflict, and which this commission has been documenting for twelve years.

We hope that in the coming months the Arab League will do this make these human rights issues a priority in their dialogue with the Government. They include abusive detention practices (including arbitrary and incommunicado detention, torture, ill-treatment and enforced disappearances), violations of housing, land and property rights, and the rights of internally or externally displaced persons. Our human rights concerns extend to all parties to the conflict.

The refugees surveyed mostly said so fear of return because of the security situation in the country and the risks they face from extortion, arrest and imprisonment, recruitment and deployment to the front line, in addition to the critical lack of means of livelihood and work. A very small number of the more than 7 million Syrians who fled the country are returning.

Last month’s tragic sinking of a migrant boat caused a massive loss of life in the Mediterranean, with more than 600 people missing, including many Syrians. It serves as a grim reminder that, 12 years later, more Syrians may flee their country rather than return, despite the great dangers they face along the escape route.

The return of refugees to Syria must be voluntary, safe, dignified and sustainable. Steps must be taken, including independent international verification on the ground, to ensure that returnees do not face any harm and can receive appropriate assistance to make their return sustainable. Today such conditions do not exist.

brilliance, serious crimes are still committed. Arbitrary arrests, torture, ill-treatment, enforced disappearances and deaths in custody continue, not only by the state, but also by the UN-designated terrorist group Hayat Tahrir Al-Sham (HTS), the opposition Syrian National Army (SNA). such as the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) in northeastern Syria.

We also have particular concerns about the increased recruitment of child soldiers by non-state actors. According to the Secretaries-General’s annual report on children in armed conflict, released last week, the number of children recruited by armed groups in Syria has steadily increased in recent years, reaching nearly 1,700 in 2022.

Preexisting models of discrimination against women and girls have been strengthened as a result of the conflict. As described in our policy paper released last month, the widows and wives of hundreds of thousands of detained, missing or murdered men, and other female heads of households, face increasing challenges related to access to food, shelter and registration. the birth of their children. , early and forced marriages and protection against sexual and gender-based violence.

Predatory security forces subject civilians to extortion for monetary gain. Journalists, NGO workers and media activists who speak out against abuses are often the target themselves of violations by the forces of various authorities, stifling the freedom of expression and organization.

The Government and all other parties must prohibit torture and ill-treatment, including sexual and gender-based violence, in all places of detention. Is that too much to ask? To release the arrested arbitrarily and not subject the families to extortion? End incommunicado detention and enforced disappearances and take all possible measures [in line with Security Council resolution 2474 (2019)] to locate all detained and/or missing persons, to determine their fate or whereabouts and to ensure communication with their families?

Given the lack of action for more than a decade, we welcome the initiation of proceedings at the International Court of Justice hold the Syrian state accountable for failing to fulfill its obligations under the UN Convention Against Torture.

We too we welcome the long-awaited resolution of the General Assembly in recent weeks on the establishment of an international institution for the disappeared. Finally, Syrian families will be helped by an international body that can help clarify the scale of the problem and the whereabouts of tens of thousands of missing loved ones from all sides of the conflict, and provide support to victims and families, ensure that they have full and meaningful participation. Their expectation is that expertise, methodology, the best technology available worldwide and adequate resources will be mobilized for this institution. The international community has so far failed to end this conflict. But now this innovative institution can provide at least some support, some comfort and maybe some hope for millions affected by this phenomenon.

