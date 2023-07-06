Tuesday set the unofficial record for the hottest day on Earth | News, Sports, Jobs

The planet’s temperature rose Tuesday to its hottest day in at least 44 years and likely much longer, and Wednesday could become the third straight day Earth has unofficially set a record high, the latest in a series extremes of climate change that alarm but do not surprise scientists.

The global average temperature reached 62.9 degrees Fahrenheit (17.18 degrees Celsius) on Tuesday, according to the University of Maine’s Climate Reanalyzer, a common tool based on satellite data and computer simulations and used by climate scientists for a glimpse of the state of the world. On Monday, the average temperature was 62.6 degrees Fahrenheit (17.01 degrees Celsius), breaking a record that lasted only 24 hours.

While it’s not an official National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration record, “it’s giving us an indication of where we are right now,” said NOAA chief scientist Sarah Kapnick. Although the data set used for the unofficial record only goes back to 1979, she said given other data, it is likely to be the hottest day in “several hundred years that we’ve experienced”.

The previous hottest day was in August 2021, Kapnick said.

“A record like this is further evidence for the now widely supported proposition that global warming is pushing us toward a hotter future,” said Stanford University climate scientist Chris Field, who was not part of the calculations.

With many places seeing temperatures near 100 degrees Fahrenheit (37.8 degrees Celsius), the new average temperatures may not seem too hot. But Tuesday’s global high was nearly 1.8 degrees Fahrenheit (a full degree Celsius) higher than the 1979-2000 average, which already tops 20th- and 19th-century averages .

Higher temperatures translate into brutal conditions for people around the world. When the heat rises, people suffer health effects – especially the young and old, who are vulnerable to heat even under normal conditions.

“People are not used to this. Their bodies are not used to it,” said Erinanne Saffell, Arizona State Climatologist and expert on extreme weather and climate events. “This is important to understand who may be at risk, making sure people are hydrated, staying calm and not exercising outside and looking after those people around you who may be at risk. “

The increases come after months of “truly unrealistic meteorological and climate statistics for the year,” such as off-the-charts record heat in the North Atlantic, record low sea ice in Antarctica and a rapidly strengthening El Nino, the University meteorologist said. of Oklahoma. Professor Jason Furtado.

Scientists generally use much longer timescales—months, years, decades—to track Earth’s warming. But the new numbers are an indication that climate change is reaching uncharted territory, even if the data isn’t quite the kind used by gold-standard climate-measuring entities like the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Association.

The numbers legitimately capture global warming, and NOAA will take them into account for its official record calculations, said Deke Arndt, director of the National Center for Environmental Information, a division of NOAA.

High temperature records were broken this week in Quebec and Peru. Beijing reported nine consecutive days last week when the temperature exceeded 35 degrees Celsius (95 degrees Fahrenheit). Cities across the U.S. from Medford, Oregon to Tampa, Florida have been fluctuating at all-time highs, said Zack Taylor, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service.

Wednesday could bring another unofficial record, with Climate Reanalyzer again predicting record or near-record heat. The Antarctic average forecast for Wednesday is 4.5 degrees Celsius (8.1 degrees Fahrenheit) warmer than the 1979-2000 average.

In the US, heat advisories are in effect this week for more than 30 million people in places including parts of western Oregon, inland northern California, central New Mexico, Texas, Florida and the coastal Carolinas, according to Weather Forecast of the National Weather Service. Center. Extreme heat warnings are in place across southern Arizona and California.