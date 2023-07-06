International
Tuesday set the unofficial record for the hottest day on Earth | News, Sports, Jobs
The planet’s temperature rose Tuesday to its hottest day in at least 44 years and likely much longer, and Wednesday could become the third straight day Earth has unofficially set a record high, the latest in a series extremes of climate change that alarm but do not surprise scientists.
The global average temperature reached 62.9 degrees Fahrenheit (17.18 degrees Celsius) on Tuesday, according to the University of Maine’s Climate Reanalyzer, a common tool based on satellite data and computer simulations and used by climate scientists for a glimpse of the state of the world. On Monday, the average temperature was 62.6 degrees Fahrenheit (17.01 degrees Celsius), breaking a record that lasted only 24 hours.
While it’s not an official National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration record, “it’s giving us an indication of where we are right now,” said NOAA chief scientist Sarah Kapnick. Although the data set used for the unofficial record only goes back to 1979, she said given other data, it is likely to be the hottest day in “several hundred years that we’ve experienced”.
The previous hottest day was in August 2021, Kapnick said.
“A record like this is further evidence for the now widely supported proposition that global warming is pushing us toward a hotter future,” said Stanford University climate scientist Chris Field, who was not part of the calculations.
With many places seeing temperatures near 100 degrees Fahrenheit (37.8 degrees Celsius), the new average temperatures may not seem too hot. But Tuesday’s global high was nearly 1.8 degrees Fahrenheit (a full degree Celsius) higher than the 1979-2000 average, which already tops 20th- and 19th-century averages .
Higher temperatures translate into brutal conditions for people around the world. When the heat rises, people suffer health effects – especially the young and old, who are vulnerable to heat even under normal conditions.
“People are not used to this. Their bodies are not used to it,” said Erinanne Saffell, Arizona State Climatologist and expert on extreme weather and climate events. “This is important to understand who may be at risk, making sure people are hydrated, staying calm and not exercising outside and looking after those people around you who may be at risk. “
The increases come after months of “truly unrealistic meteorological and climate statistics for the year,” such as off-the-charts record heat in the North Atlantic, record low sea ice in Antarctica and a rapidly strengthening El Nino, the University meteorologist said. of Oklahoma. Professor Jason Furtado.
Scientists generally use much longer timescales—months, years, decades—to track Earth’s warming. But the new numbers are an indication that climate change is reaching uncharted territory, even if the data isn’t quite the kind used by gold-standard climate-measuring entities like the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Association.
The numbers legitimately capture global warming, and NOAA will take them into account for its official record calculations, said Deke Arndt, director of the National Center for Environmental Information, a division of NOAA.
High temperature records were broken this week in Quebec and Peru. Beijing reported nine consecutive days last week when the temperature exceeded 35 degrees Celsius (95 degrees Fahrenheit). Cities across the U.S. from Medford, Oregon to Tampa, Florida have been fluctuating at all-time highs, said Zack Taylor, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service.
Wednesday could bring another unofficial record, with Climate Reanalyzer again predicting record or near-record heat. The Antarctic average forecast for Wednesday is 4.5 degrees Celsius (8.1 degrees Fahrenheit) warmer than the 1979-2000 average.
In the US, heat advisories are in effect this week for more than 30 million people in places including parts of western Oregon, inland northern California, central New Mexico, Texas, Florida and the coastal Carolinas, according to Weather Forecast of the National Weather Service. Center. Extreme heat warnings are in place across southern Arizona and California.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.thealpenanews.com/news/international-news-apwire/2023/07/tuesday-set-unofficial-record-for-the-hottest-day-on-earth/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Tuesday set the unofficial record for the hottest day on Earth | News, Sports, Jobs
- Russian planes harassed US drones targeting ISIS, US says
- Coco Lee, beloved Hong Kong singer-songwriter and Mulan voice actor, dies at 48
- Golden Knights Announces Upcoming Youth Hockey Clinics
- Blue Ivy Looks Like Beyonc in Green Satin Dress: See Photos
- Trump campaign donations rise amid criminal indictments
- manipur | North East India Christian Council urges Prime Minister Narendra Modi to intervene in Manipur
- Russian attack hits building in Lviv
- Labour’s secret plot to oust seven key Boris supporters and force through election fight | Politics | News
- Tarla Huma Qureshi actress says her ‘relationship with food’ changed after becoming an actress: ‘Food became functional’
- King Charles receives Scottish crown jewels – BBC News
- More than 1,600 earthquakes were recorded around the capital of Iceland yesterday