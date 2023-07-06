It is perfectly legal for federal agencies to award grants to foreign entities. Research and scientific good can come from it. But it requires supervision. of Government Accountability Office looked at how the Department of Health and Human Services, and in particular the National Institutes of Health, oversees foreign grants, or money that went to sub-grantees in foreign countries, such as China. For more on this, Federal Drive with Tom Temin spoke with Candice Wright, GAO’s Director of Science, Technology Assessment and Analytics.

Tom Supply And just on the question of who can get federal grants, there is no policy on which countries can get them, which is intergovernmental. Is it correct? In other words, the NIH may be able to give money to Chinese institutions that other agencies may not be able to.

Candice Wright So from the work we’ve done in the past, we’ve certainly seen where agencies have made awards for foreign entities, including entities in China. But we are also aware that there are other agencies that have restrictions on funding certain foreign countries. For example, NASA is unable to provide funding to entities in China.

Tom Supply And I imagine the Department of Defense would not want to give, say, a grant to develop artificial intelligence to someone in China. Just to make an extreme example.

Candice Wright I can’t really comment on that because it’s not something I’ve seen specifically.

Tom Supply No, we will come back to this report. And I think that was fueled by the controversy or the question about the Wuhan lab. And so you were watching the surveillance. We’re not going to get into the science of how the virus came about or anything like that. But what exactly are you looking for here in this particular report?

Candice Wright So we were asked to look at the extent to which there was federal funding disbursed to three Chinese entities that included Wuhan University, the Wuhan Institute of Virology, and the Academy of Military Medical Sciences. We were asked to identify if there was any federal funding for these three entities for the time period of calendar year 2014 through 2021. To do that job, we actually started with federal databases like US spending, to identified whether the agencies had made any disbursed funding to any of these three entities.

Tom Supply And what did you find?

Candice Wright So in our work, we found that there was a direct award from the NIH, the National Institutes of Health gave a direct award to Wuhan University for $200,000, where we saw that amount of money disbursed. This was the only award the GAO identified that was directly from an agency to one of the three entities. We also identified that there were funds that were made available through seven rebates to the three entities, and these amounted to over 2.1 million. These discounts are from awards that are funded by the NIH, as well as the US Agency for International Development, USAID.

Tom Supply So it’s really the detractor’s knowledge that’s of concern here.

Candice Wright Of course. So there are reporting requirements for federal agencies to provide information on the funds that are made to award recipients. This data is usually available in US spending. What is interesting, however, is that the extent of the financing of the discount is not fully known. Award recipients must report data on the first year’s awards. However, there are some restrictions, where information is not required to be reported for discounts below the first level or if the discount is under $30,000. We also identified during our work that it can sometimes be difficult to fully understand the extent of the funding being provided because the funding may have been given under a different name. And so on two occasions we found that there were two disparagements made to the Academy of Military Medical Sciences. However, the funds were actually given under the name of the Beijing Institute of Microbiology and Epidemiology.

Tom Supply We’re talking to Candice Wright, director of Science, Technology Assessment and Analytics at the Government Accountability Office. So it looks like China then maybe hides a little bit about who gets what, which isn’t really a lot of money in the final analysis here compared to the NIH, the authorities that donate tens of billions. And these were probably a couple of million that went to these institutions. So what do these results tell us? What are you recommending?

Candice Wright So the issue of markdowns and the lack of visibility into them is something that has been a longstanding issue. It is certainly a known issue in terms of lack of visibility. And so, what’s really important is really that there’s a continued focus on how we can make sure that we get visibility into the federal funding as it goes, not just saying the first awardee, but as it goes at those lower levels. In the recommendation that we made, it was really for NIH to think about ways in which it can continue to improve its oversight of awards, including foreign entities. We thought it was really important that they look to identify different ways in which they can take immediate action to do this. We recommended that they take a look at their processes, their internal processes for how they oversee awards involving foreign entities. And that was based largely on the work that we did, but also the findings from the HHS Office of Inspector General, which had also made recommendations identifying the need to improve and enhance the monitoring of awardees that involved foreign entities.

Tom Supply And from that discount money that went to the Chinese Academy of Military Medical Arts and Sciences, which was the main grantee there.

Candice Wright There were two occasions when NIH actually funded an award to Duke University that went to the Academy of Military and Medical Sciences. And then there was also an NIH award to what’s known as the Regents of the University of California that also had an award that was made available to the Academy of Military Medical Sciences. I will note that in terms of the NIH award, the Regents of the University of California and the disparagement that was then made to the Academy of Military Medical Sciences, it was actually discontinued. So, in fact, there were no funds that were disbursed.

Tom Supply I understood. Do you think it is possible to know if the regents or Duke University knew who they were sending money to? I mean, sometimes China hides entities. They had a police station in the middle of New York City that no one knew what it was. I mean, they’re good enough to hide their identity if they have to.

Candice Wright So I will mark these particular awards, we were actually able to identify them in US Spending and then we had some interviews with these entities. There certainly appears to have been knowledge that funding would go to these entities based on the documents we were able to review. Often, awardees are expected to include information about which sub-recipients may receive federal research funding.

Tom Supply And that may be outside the scope of your research here. But tell me if it is. But could it just be that academics and they know other academics in the same field from all over the world because they all go to their international meetings all the time, flying to different capitals all over Europe, Africa, Asia and so on. And to them, it’s just science for science’s sake, and they may not even be aware or just ignorant or naïve of the political implications of, say, a subgrant from a Duke or a California Regent going into an army chinese. institution.

Candice Wright Well, we’ve certainly seen in our work that when you think about research itself, it’s supposed to be a collaborative effort where you’re learning from each other, sharing information. And so given that more collaborative approach, it’s not always the case, perhaps, that researchers might think about some of the national security or other kinds of implications. And so over the last few years, there’s obviously been a lot of attention paid to this issue, really to try to raise awareness from the research community more broadly about the potential for security concerns that they need to be aware of.

Tom Supply And the recommendations you made to try to get better visibility into the deeper and deeper undercutting. Did both agencies agree with you?

Candice Wright So our recommendation was only for NIH. And again, that’s because of some of the reporting and findings that we’ve had, as well as the inspectors general on some of the awards. And so the agency agreed and noted that it is planning to take action, and it also agreed with the Office of Inspector General’s recommendations. What we thought was really important is that the NIH, in its response to the Office of Inspector General’s recommendations, noted that they would need to take some long-term actions that might not result in immediate change. And we thought it was really important for them, as they pursue those long-term efforts, to really think about looking at their internal processes and the things that they might be able to do much faster, again, for be able to improve the supervision and monitoring of prices involving foreign entities. We think it’s important that they look at those awards that involve foreign entities, particularly foreign subrecipients, where we know there’s less visibility as you go down, trying to understand where the funding is going to some different recipients. at different levels.