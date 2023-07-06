West Bank: Angry Palestinians mourn 12 killed in Israeli military operation in Jenin





Thousands of Palestinians marched through the streets of Jenin on Wednesday for the funeral of 12 people killed in the biggest Israeli military operation in the occupied West Bank in more than 20 years.

The two-day incursion into the sprawling refugee camp, which caused extensive damage to roads, homes and cars, ended earlier Wednesday, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said, as the United Nations expressed deep concern over the violence.

All forces have left Jenin. We have completed the operation, its goals have been achieved, IDF chief spokesman Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari told Israeli military radio station Galei Tzahal.

Those who died were between the ages of 16 and 23, and many others were injured, Palestinian officials said. Israel said it was targeting Palestinian terrorists and one of its soldiers was killed in the operation. Eight of those killed were members of Palestinian Islamic Jihad, the militant group said in a statement.

When a CNN crew arrived at the scene in the morning, two smells wafted through the air: tear gas, from the previous day’s operation, and the stench of death from the hospital where the bodies were kept.

As the bodies prepared for the funeral procession, many were draped in Hamas and Palestinian Islamic Jihad flags and carried through the streets on Wednesday.

Masked men carrying automatic weapons walked among the crowds of mourners. Many donned the arms and headbands of their factions, with their faces masked and fired guns into the air in a show of strength and defiance.

Smeh Abulwafaa, the father of a 19-year-old man killed in the raid, called his son a martyr.

My son told me he didn’t want to get married or have a family. He said all he wanted to do was give his life to Palestine, to fight the occupation, he told CNN.

In the process, angry mobs chased away senior Palestinian Authority officials. Videos showed people chanting get out, get out and scuffles within the crowd, although it was unclear which officials were caught in the middle.

The mourners were angry with senior Palestinian officials for their response to the Israeli incursion. The Palestinian Authority issued a statement this week with an 18-point action plan, which included suspending communications with Israel.

Early Wednesday, the IDF said it also carried out strikes in the Gaza Strip in response to five rockets fired into Israeli territory, all of which were intercepted.

UNICEF, the UN children’s agency, reported that at least three children were killed in Jenin, while many others were injured amid ongoing clashes.

In an interview on CNN when the death toll stood at 11, Hagari claimed that no non-combatants had been killed during the incursion.

We are now at the end of achieving our goals, inside Jenin, fighting terror and dismantling terror in the Jenin camp, Hagar said. We are achieving our goals and when we achieve our goals, the forces will leave the camp.

Video obtained by CNN showed Israeli military vehicles beginning to withdraw from the occupied West Bank city, while other vehicles are seen entering.

Even after the IDF’s initial announcement that its forces had begun to withdraw, military operations appeared to continue late Tuesday with the IDF saying an armed terrorist cell had been targeted by an IDF aircraft at a cemetery in suburb of Jenin city.

The operation was carried out because the gunmen posed a threat to security forces emerging from the Jenin camp, the IDF added.

While Hagar claims no non-combatants were killed, the incursion has left deep scars. Hanaa Shalby, 40, told CNN she was caught in the crossfire with her three daughters inside their home during the raid.

Our house, all material things can be replaced, but how can I rebuild my little girl’s psyche? How will they feel safe again?

Shalby showed CNN inside her daughters’ bedroom, their pink beds now strewn with broken glass after shrapnel shattered the windows.

My youngest, she is only seven years old. She says she wishes she had never been born. She says I should never have given birth to this horror, Shalby said.

In Gaza early Wednesday, the IDF said it carried out an airstrike targeting an underground weapons manufacturing site used by the Palestinian militant group Hamas. A country involved in the production of raw materials for Hamas rockets was also targeted, he said.

This attack amounts to damage to the ability of the terrorist organization Hamas to strengthen and arm itself, the IDF said on Twitter.

Gaza, an isolated enclave on the Mediterranean coast, is located southwest of the landlocked West Bank.

Earlier, Hamas said a car attack and stabbing in Tel Aviv on Tuesday was carried out by one of its fighters and was a response to Israel’s operation in Jenin.

Eight people were wounded in the attack near a shopping mall in Tel Aviv, Israeli officials said, which saw the attacker get out of the crashed vehicle and continue stabbing civilians.

UN human rights chief Volker Trk called for an end to the killing, maiming and destruction of property.

The latest operation in the occupied West Bank and the car attack in Tel Aviv disturbingly underscore an all-too-familiar pattern of events: that violence only begets more violence, it said in a statement.

The scale of the Israeli Security Forces’ ongoing operation in Jenin, including the use of repeated airstrikes, along with the destruction of property, raises a host of serious issues regarding international human rights norms and standards, including the protection and respect for the right to life. , he added.

Trk told some of the methods and weapons used during the operations by the ISF [Israeli Security Forces] in the Jenin refugee camp and surrounding areas are more associated with the conduct of hostilities in armed conflict than with law enforcement.

He called on Israeli forces to respect international human rights standards, which do not change simply because the purpose of the operation is declared to be counterterrorism.

In a statement on Wednesday, the head of Hamas’ political bureau, Ismail Haniyeh, said the Israeli occupation army withdrew from the Jenin refugee camp with its tail between its legs.

All options to support the Jenin camp are on the table, Haniyeh said. Resistance remains the strategic option for the Palestinian people to confront Israeli aggression and end the occupation.

The Palestinian militant group Islamic Jihad said in a statement on Wednesday that the Palestinian people scored a major victory by defeating the aggression against Jenin and its camp.

A police spokesman described the car crash on Pinchas Rosen Street in north Tel Aviv as a terrorist attack and told CNN that the driver was killed by an armed civilian.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu condemned the attack, saying that anyone who thinks such an attack will prevent us from continuing our fight against terrorism is mistaken. He is simply not familiar with the spirit of the State of Israel, our government, our citizens and our soldiers.

In Jenin, a total of 117 people were injured in the refugee camp due to the ongoing IDF operation, the Palestinian Red Crescent said on Tuesday. Of these injuries, 12 are reported as serious and 33 as moderate. The IDF had admitted civilians among the wounded.

Thousands are still outside their homes after being evacuated overnight to avoid damage. Damage to the camp is extensive, with several roads destroyed after Israeli bulldozers disarmed IEDs and extensive damage to houses and cars as a result of the fighting.

Nabil Abu Rudeineh, deputy prime minister of the Palestinian Authority, called on the United States to help de-escalate the situation, in an interview with CNN’s Eleni Giokos on Tuesday.

The Americans must intervene because Israel must be stopped by the Americans, immediately. Otherwise, the situation is very dangerous, very dangerous for them and for us, in an interview with CNN anchor Eleni Giokos on Tuesday.

Rudeineh said that the Israeli army was attacking Palestinian citizens and added that what happened yesterday was completely dangerous.