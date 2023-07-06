Editors note: A version of this story appears on CNN. Meanwhile in the Middle East newsletter, a thrice-weekly look inside the region’s biggest stories. Register here.





Israeli forces have completed their largest-scale military operation in the occupied West Bank city of Jenin in decades, killing at least 12 Palestinians and leaving widespread destruction throughout the city’s refugee camp.

Jenin has once again emerged as a hotbed of violence gripping the West Bank. The dead included teenagers and an Israeli soldier died on Tuesday, but the Israeli military said no non-combatants had been killed, although it acknowledged civilians were among the more than 100 wounded. Militant groups in Jenin claimed that at least eight of those killed were their fighters.

A CNN team on the ground in Jenin on Wednesday saw completely torn up roads and massive damage to buildings, homes and cars. Crews were working to restore power that was severely out during the operation. Images on Wednesday showed residents preparing a grave for all 12 Palestinians killed.

An Israeli military source said Monday that the operation, which lasted more than 48 hours, was the largest in Jenin in more than 20 years. The Secretary General of the United Nations expressed deep concern and said that all military operations must be carried out respecting international humanitarian law.

As the operation was underway on Tuesday, a driver plowed into pedestrians standing in a shopping mall in Tel Aviv and proceeded to get out of the vehicle to hit civilians with a sharp object, according to Israeli police who called the incident a terrorist attack. Eight people were injured, one critically, and the driver of the car was killed by an armed civilian, Israeli police said. The Palestinian militant group Hamas said the driver was one of their fighters and claimed responsibility.

In the early hours of Wednesday, as the Israeli army was withdrawing from Jenin, militants in Gaza fired five rockets into Israeli territory, which Israel said were successfully intercepted.

In retaliation, Israeli air force jets struck what they called Hamas weapons and rocket sites in Gaza. No injuries were reported in Gaza or Israel.

The operations came after rising tensions in Jenin and across the West Bank over the past 16 months. Here’s what you need to know:

Early on Monday, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) launched their major operation in Jenin, carrying out drone strikes and targeting what it said was a command and control center for militants in the refugee camp there.

That launched the incursion that involved hundreds of soldiers, at least ten drone airstrikes and bulldozers that Israel says were used to disarm potential explosives buried under the asphalt. It even included tanks on the outskirts of the city.

An IDF spokesman told reporters on Monday that the operation had been planned for some time, with the aim of dismantling the safe haven that Jenin has become for the militants. At least 50 gun attacks against Israelis have come from Jenin, the spokesman said.

According to the spokesman, the IDF has entered every point of the refugee camp and said at least 120 people have been arrested. Israeli soldiers dismantled what the IDF said were hundreds of explosives, weapons caches and underground tunnels. Fierce clashes between soldiers and militants were reported.

During the operation, thousands of Palestinians fled their homes in the city’s refugee camp, where electricity and water services were severely damaged, according to Palestinian officials.

On Tuesday evening, the IDF announced that it had begun to withdraw from the camp. And on Wednesday morning, IDF spokesman Brigadier General Daniel Hagari told Israeli military radio station Galei Tzahal: All forces have left Jenin; we have completed the operation its goals have been achieved.

But Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said the large-scale operation in Jenin is not alone.

We will not allow Jenin to become a haven for terrorism, he added.

The head of Hamas’ political bureau, Ismail Haniyeh, said on Wednesday that Israel withdrew from the Jenin refugee camp with its tail between its legs.

He said that although there were Palestinian casualties in the city, the Palestinian resistance has taught a lesson to the Israeli occupation. Now he will think twice before attacking the Palestinian people.

Tensions have been high across the West Bank for more than a year, and especially so in recent weeks. But while this week’s military operations in Jenin were the biggest for some time, incursions into the city’s refugee camp have become a feature of life for those living there.

Israel began regularly attacking towns in the occupied West Bank, targeting militants, last year after a wave of Palestinian attacks targeting Israelis. Much of the focus of these raids has been on the cities of Jenin and Nablus, which the IDF has called militant hotspots.

Last year was the deadliest on record for both Palestinians and Israelis in the West Bank and Israel in more than a decade.

The latest wave of violence peaked late last month, when Israeli settlers attacked Palestinian villages in the occupied West Bank in revenge attacks after four Jewish settlers were killed nearby by Hamas militants.

Hamas, the main Palestinian Islamist militant group, said the killings were in retaliation for an Israeli military operation in the Jenin area on June 19 that left seven Palestinians dead and 91 wounded. Eight Israeli soldiers were wounded.

While military raids have become a regular feature in the West Bank, there has been a marked increase in settler violence against Palestinians in recent months as far-right ministers in Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s government call for the establishment of checkpoints. unauthorized settlers in the West Bank. expanded and turned into full-fledged settlements.

Following the violence last month, Netanyahu warned Jewish settlers against illegally grabbing land in the West Bank, as aid agencies raised the alarm over a series of serious attacks on Palestinian villagers.

But at the same time, Netanyahu approved the expansion of government-approved settlements in the West Bank, which are considered illegal under international law.

The increase in Israel’s West Bank operations comes with Israel’s far-right government in power. It includes cabinet members who have a history of extremist views, particularly about the Palestinians.

National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir was once convicted of supporting terrorism and inciting anti-Arab racism. At the beginning of this year, the Minister of Finance Bezalel Smotrich sparked an international outcry when he called for a Palestinian village to be wiped out after Israeli settlers were killed there.

The rise in tension also comes amid efforts by the Netanyahu government to pass a controversial judicial reform bill in Israel, which in recent months has sparked some of the biggest protests the country has seen.

Disputes over the justice overhaul plan have caused deep divisions in Israeli public opinion, which analysts have said often eased amid national security threats.

Jenin is located in the north of the Israeli-occupied West Bank and has been officially administered by the Palestinian Authority since 1993.

The city houses a tightly packed Refugee camp, which has been the focus of these weeks’ raids. It was created in 1953 for the Palestinians who were uprooted from their homes after the creation of Israel in 1948. Decades later, it is now a built-up area of ​​houses, shops and schools, but has one of the highest levels of poverty of any refugee camp in the West Bank, according to the UN.

The camp is home to more than 17,000 Palestinian refugees in an area that is less than half a square kilometer in size. There are schools and a health center inside. But rates of unemployment and substance abuse are high among residents, says the UN.

The camp has become a hotbed of armed resistance against the Israeli occupation. Hamas and Islamic Jihad have a large presence there, and members of the Jenin Brigade, a recently formed group, told CNN last year and urged Palestinian leaders to join an armed resistance.

Jenin has seen waves of violence over the past two decades. In 2002, during the Second Intifada, or Palestinian uprising against Israel, the camp was overrun by Israeli forces after 10 days of intense fighting, leaving 400 homes destroyed and a quarter of the population homeless, according to the UN.

A UN special envoy for the Middle East who visited the refugee camp in Jenin in that timedescribed the scene as shocking and horrific beyond belief, the air filled with the smell of rotting corpses.

International organizations have expressed alarm.

Doctors Without Borders has condemned the lack of medical access for those who have been injured. Military bulldozers destroyed multiple roads leading to the Jenin refugee camp, making it nearly impossible for ambulances to reach patients, the group said. Additionally, Palestinian paramedics have been forced to continue on foot to reach people in desperate need of medical treatment in an area of ​​active gunfire and drone attacks.

And a UN agency said on Tuesday it was alarmed by the scale of the raids.

We are alarmed by the scale of the air and ground operations taking place in Jenin in the occupied West Bank, and the airstrikes hitting a dense refugee camp, Vanessa Huguenin, a spokeswoman for the UN humanitarian office, said, according to a briefing. . Reuters.

The US State Department, meanwhile, is closely monitoring the situation in Jenin and the West Bank, a spokesman told CNN on Monday.

We support Israel’s security and right to defend its people against Hamas, Palestinian Islamic Jihad and other terrorist groups, the spokesman said. Today’s events further underscore the urgent need for Israeli and Palestinian security forces to work together to improve the security situation in the West Bank.

It is imperative to take all possible measures to prevent the loss of civilian lives, the spokesman said.